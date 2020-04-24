Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Howard County

Indiana State Department of Health reported today five additional cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, for a total of 81 cases.

641 new cases were reported throughout the state, bringing the total to 13,680. In addition, there were 35 newly-reported deaths.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box indicated that Indiana may see a jump in deaths this week, as the state begins including in its count presumptive positive deaths. Until this point, the state data only included deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Howard County has had four deaths. The last one was reported on April 5.

In total, 75,553 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.1 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 536 residents have been tested.

Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 4,537 (48.8 per 10,000 residents) and 238, respectively. Howard County has 9.8 cases per 10,000 residents. Decatur County has the most cases per capita, at 74.2 cases per 10,000 residents, followed closely by Cass County, which has 65.4 cases per 10,000 residents.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 255 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cass County, and 266 residents have been tested.

Data also indicates that intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 19 percent of the state's 3,272 ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 10.1 percent of the state's 3,215 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients.

Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 43.2 percent of deaths, followed by ages 70 to 79 with 27.4 percent of deaths. More men than women have died from the virus, with 56 percent.