Eastern Howard School Corporation is closing to in-person learning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The corporation will move to virtual learning on Nov. 23 to 24. Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 25 to 27. The move come as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and affect the school's ability to operate, according to a letter sent to families by Superintendent Keith Richie.
"The number of positive COVID-19 cases has shown an increase in the country, state, and here in Howard County. According to local health officials, the spread is not occurring within the schools, but it is affecting our ability to operate," read the letter. "The positive cases combined with the high number of students and staff being quarantined have a significant impact on our classrooms as well as our ability to transport and feed our students."
Parents and students are encouraged to treat the eLearning days "as normally as possible." Students will have daily responsibilities, and face-to-face contact over Zoom will be delivered.
Eastern is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.
In the meantime, athletic events from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28 will be postponed or canceled. The plan is to resume athletic events Nov. 30, according to Erik Hisner, the athletic director and head baseball coach.