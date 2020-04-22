Z92.5 to play Christmas music in April

Z92.5 will start playing Christmas music a bit earlier than usual this year.
Starting Friday, April 24, at noon, the Kokomo-based radio station will play nonstop Christmas music through 7 p.m. on Sunday night on the air, online, and on the Z92.5 app.
“Christmas music makes people feel good. It makes them feel happy and hopeful, and we think our community could use a bit more of that right now," said Jessica Green, operations manager for Z92.5.
Z92.5, normally a pop music station, plays Christmas music annually from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
“It might seem a bit early, but we want to give people a reason to laugh and have a little fun," said Ben Rutz, co-host of Mornings with Jessica & Ben.
While playing Christmas music, the station also is celebrating Howard County Heroes daily. The public can submit their Howard County Hero at Z925fm.com and Green and Rutz will highlight one hero a day at 7:25 a.m. thanks to Four County and Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.