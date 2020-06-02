YMCA opens in phase one of reopening plan

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the Kokomo Downtown YMCA opened its doors with precautions last Monday.

Beginning May 25, the YMCA began phase one of its reopening phases. Although subject to change, phase two is set to begin June 14 with phase three following on July 4. To decide this plan, CEO Trish Severns said the YMCA worked diligently to put together a plan that included the CDC’s guidelines after also corresponding with other YMCAs across the nation.

“There’s no playbook for this. So, we really followed the CDC guidelines,” Severns said. “It was really a little complicated. We also spent some time talking to YMCAs across the country because we’re all in different phases. So we can learn from their mistakes. We can learn from their successes. And collectively we put together a plan that we think works for our community.”

Additionally, Severns said the YMCA worked closely with the American Camp Association (ACA), Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), and the Howard County Board of Health when discussing the reopening of the childcare programs. The Camp Tycony day camp program launched June 1, with social distancing and strict sanitation guidelines in place across the 52-acre facility.

With 200,000 square feet at the facility, Severns said the YMCA was fortunate to have the space to follow the social distancing guidelines while maintaining all the usual fitness equipment, such as spacing all machines and equipment six feet apart. Additionally, extra methods of cleaning exercise equipment have been put into place.

“We also have a ‘clean team’ that when a person goes up to a treadmill, there’s a sign that says, ‘This machine has been cleaned and sanitized for your use.’ So they know that it’s been cleaned … We still ask [members] to clean, but then we have a team that goes in. They clean it first, sanitize it, and then we can also spray it with our electrostatic sprayer so it’s completely clean and sanitized for the next person,” Severns said.

Besides a new stringent cleaning team, Plexi Shields have been placed at the service desks to minimize contact, and staff members will continue to wear masks. Several sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the building for both staff and members to utilize.

Group exercise classes have been minimized, and the aquatics center is sign-up only currently. Additionally, the aquatics classes currently are not running at full capacity. The sauna and the steam room are currently unavailable, along with the active older adults classes.

“Our active older adults classes, unfortunately, like rock steady boxing, the Parkinson’s Disease program, is not running until July,” Severns said. “We’re doing that really to protect our most vulnerable populations, those who are dealing with chronic diseases or our older population. We’re trying to minimize their time at the Y.”

Since the reopening, Severns said everything has gone well with the new adjustments in place with about 50 percent of the traffic typically seen at this time of year. She credited the smooth transition to the dedicated team at the YMCA.

“They spent two months working on connecting with our members, keeping our members informed, providing essential childcare for workers, blood drives … The credit goes to the team because they really spent a huge amount of time and careful consideration for everyone. So we’ve been really excited with not only the response we’ve had from the community but really how well and how smooth it has gone,” Severns said.

Severns said she was proud of how the YMCA responded and adapted to the pandemic, not only by creating exercise videos as an alternative for members but also providing childcare services to essential workers on the frontlines.

“I would say that I am very proud of the work that the YMCA has done in connection to the response of the COVID with our partners in the community. And I’m really proud of our community as a whole with the way we’ve responded. I do believe that we’ve used the time and the opportunity to improve and to be able to care for the people who are members in the community,” Severns said.