Women's Monument: Ho. Co. Veterans Memorial Corp. monument inches closer to completion, fund raising continues

The City of Firsts is inching closer to becoming home to a monument honoring working women, women of color, and military women.

More than four years ago, the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. began fund raising for the women’s legacy monument, and a portion of the work already has been paid for. However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on fund raisers, and organizers now are playing catch up in the hopes of completing the monument on schedule.

“We’re going to survive this whole pandemic thing, but we can’t have things like this completely destroy our dreams and where we are going and what we’re trying to accomplish. And we need help,” said Jerry Paul, president of Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp.

A little more than $100,000 has been raised so far, and Paul said another $90,000 is needed to cast the molds, which already have been completed and paid for, of the women. The final phase, which includes construction, landscaping, and other details around the monument, is estimated at $80,000.

The organization commissioned renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor, a resident artist at Idaho State University, for the project. Victor is the only living artist to have three works in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. And he’s familiar with Kokomo. Victor was the artist behind the Blue/Gold Star Family Monument in Darrough Chapel Veterans Memorial Park that was installed in 2015.

Victor already has created the molds of the women in the monument, and Paul said they are "top-notch."

“When people see these, you’re not getting statues. We’re talking art. We’re talking from a world-famous sculptor. When this is done, people around here are going to be proud,” Paul said.

The monument depicts three life-sized women: Rosie the Riveter, who represents the working woman; a woman of color modeled after the first female African-American fighter pilot in the history of the U.S. Air Force, Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell from Lafayette; and a modern-day female soldier with a musket and a prosthetic leg to symbolize the physical and emotional sacrifices of servicewomen.

Paul is hopeful the monument will help “right a wrong” in history when it comes to the marginalization of women.

“It really acknowledges women’s achievements in their past, present, and future. It’s not a cure-all for our past and our marginalizing women, but it’s a teaching moment. We hope that not only is it going to be a beautiful addition to the courthouse, but it’s going to be something everybody will appreciate what we’re doing, recognizing women,” he said. “It’s about women of color that have had to go through two glass ceilings. It’s about Rosie the Riveter, and even going beyond that, about women who’ve had to work their whole lives from the beginning of our country, being mothers and working and being part of the fabric, being the majority but not getting recognition for what they do. And then you have the fighting women who hardly ever get mentioned for the sacrifices they make.”

The monument will be erected on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last fund raiser Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. was able to have was on Feb. 1. As restrictions lift, Paul is hoping to hold more fund raisers and attend gun shows to raise money. In the meantime, he’s asking for donations from the community to help support the project. Donations can be made out to “HCVMC” and mailed to PO Box 3037 Kokomo, Ind., 46903-3037.

In addition, Hawg Heaven, located at 425 W. Defenbaugh St., holds a fund raiser on Fridays to benefit the project. $2 of every "Jerry Paul" loaded baked potato will be donated to the monument project.