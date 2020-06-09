RETREAT — Gilead House Executive Director Reba Harris threw an in-house retreat for the 23 women living at the transitional shelter, along with staff, last Friday. For the past two months, the women have been quarantined and unable to see their children in person. To thank the women for following the rules in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the shelter, Harris treated them with the retreat, which featured breakfast, lunch, a lesson on the book "Inside Out," and gift bags full of goodies.
Joyce Jean Powell, 77, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1942 in Gravelswitch, KY the daughter of Wallace Eugene and Dorothy Catherine (Wilkerson) Tate. On September 25, 1959 she married J.D. Powell who preceded her in death.
Robert Leonard Carr, 88, Kokomo, passed away June 6, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born in Dugger, Indiana on February 12, 1932, the son of the late Leonard & Nellie (Keene) Carr. On August 18, 1957, in Rockville, Indiana, he married Joan Murphy and she su…
Ronald Dee Mills, 71, Kokomo, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home. He was born January 12, 1949 in Kokomo, the son of John Henry & Bonnie (Miller) Graves. On May 28, 1969 he married Wanda Lou Otto and she preceded him in death January 21, 2020.
Sharyne Anderson, 70, formerly of Russiaville, passed away at 11 pm Saturday June 6, 2020, at Northwoods Village. She was born July 27, 1949, to Herbert and Jean (Pinkerman) Brass in Kokomo. On September 28, 1968, she married Alan “Chunk” Anderson in Kokomo, and he survives.
Michelle Renae Johnson, 63, of Greentown, passed away peacefully at 4:30pm, June 7, 2020, in her home. Michelle was born on March 11, 1957 in Kokomo Indiana to the late Hubert and Thelma (King) Johnson. She is survived by her partner Robert Lee Appleton, of nearly 30 years, as well as her ch…
Wilma Rose McCarter Hurt passed away June 8th 2020 at Northwoods Village. Wilma was born January 14th 1928 in Kokomo Indiana to William and Mary Agnes (Phillips) McCarter. She married Joseph Hurt who preceded her in death. Wilma loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart. She was involved in…
