gilead house
Alyx Arnett

RETREAT — Gilead House Executive Director Reba Harris threw an in-house retreat for the 23 women living at the transitional shelter, along with staff, last Friday. For the past two months, the women have been quarantined and unable to see their children in person. To thank the women for following the rules in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the shelter, Harris treated them with the retreat, which featured breakfast, lunch, a lesson on the book "Inside Out," and gift bags full of goodies.

Tags