Woman continues rehab after being hospitalized for five months with COVID

A Kokomo woman is continuing to recover after being hospitalized last March for more than five months with COVID-19, a battle that’s left her with no movement in one arm and relearning how to walk.

A positive COVID-19 test was something the Kilcline family had dreaded for Jamie Kilcline, a wife and mother of five. Kilcline, who has severe asthma, already had a rough 2019 after being hospitalized four times that year with pneumonia. Should she get the virus, her family feared it would kill her – and it almost did.

“The month of March, we were trying to be really cautious,” said Kilcline’s husband, Paul Kilcline, “because we knew she had been having so many health issues. We were both like, ‘If you catch this, this could be really bad for you.’ But even then, nobody as far as non-healthcare workers, no one else was really saying to put on masks or shields or anything like that. So you run to the grocery store, and yeah, you run in and you run out. But it was early, and mask-wearing wasn’t a buzzword yet or something you did.”

It didn’t take long for the virus to hit the family. Kilcline, who was 39 at the time, began having breathing issues, and due to visitor restrictions, Paul had to drop her off at the emergency room on March 30 and leave. There, Kilcline received a COVID test and the results she never wanted. She had the virus that was making national headlines and still had a lot of unknowns.

The next five months were a blur for her, and she doesn’t remember much.

“I remember kind of being brought down to the ICU, but I was just so tired, and really everything from that point from me going to the ICU is fuzzy,” Kilcline said.

After being admitted, she tried to call her husband to let him know she was being moved to the ICU, but he missed her call. By the time he called back, she was already being processed and moved, so her voicemail was the last time he heard her voice for two months.

Paul said the feeling of dread was real, but he didn’t let himself process it. He had two kids still living at home, and both of them had their own health challenges. He’d been in contact with the health department about quarantining and sanitizing, so he spent most of his time cleaning incessantly. He never gave himself time to sit down to think, “Oh, boy. This is really bad,” he said.

Kilcline had three doctors who worked on rotating shifts, and one of them was a pulmonologist she’d already been seeing. Paul received calls daily on his wife’s condition, and he said the doctors were very reassuring. That changed when he received a call telling him that his wife of 17 years was being put on a ventilator.

“That was a big freak-out moment because it was almost like when the ventilator word came up it’s like that’s an automatic death sentence,” he said. “ … At this point now, we’ve spent almost half our lives together, and we also went to school together as kids. We’ve known each other for a very long time, so it was hard to hear.”

And it didn’t get better. The ventilator was doing around 70 percent of Kilcline’s breathing, and she was put in a medically-induced coma to keep her from trying to pull out her tube in her sleep.

As hard as the word “ventilator” was to hear, the words “end-of-life wishes” were even harder. Kilcline’s fever was hovering at 103 to 105 degrees, and doctors began fearing the worst. Paul was asked if his wife had any end-of-life wishes as the medications didn’t seem to be helping.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, a month ago you said she’s not even 40 yet. We should be good.’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, we thought so, too. We’re still trying,’” he said.

One of Kilcline’s nurses took an iPad into her room and sent Paul a video link so he could see his wife and talk to her, as her situation was looking grim, though she still was in an induced coma.

“I talked to her for maybe like five minutes or so, don’t know if she heard anything, that kind of thing, especially since at that time she was still really in danger. She’d been on the ventilator for ‘x’ amount of days already, and they don’t want it to be in there for much longer because they don’t want it to do any damage to her throat,” he said.

Doctors decided Kilcline needed a tracheotomy to help with her breathing, but since she still was testing positive for COVID-19, she was sent to Community North in Indianapolis to have it put in. After the procedure, she was sent back to Community Howard for about another week. But at that time, more and more people were being hospitalized with COVID, and ICU rooms were in high-demand, Paul said.

So, Kilcline was transferred this time to Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis.

“They were also kind of hoping maybe a different set of eyes and the brains of different doctors could maybe do something for her,” Paul said.

It became a waiting game.

It wasn’t until around mid-May that Paul became hopeful. It was the Wednesday before Memorial Day, and he was asleep in his recliner at home when he heard his phone ringing with his wife’s personalized ringtone. His first thought was, “That’s weird.”

He answered, and it was, in fact, his wife. While she wasn’t very coherent and couldn’t speak well, her nurse was with her who told Paul that when Kilcline woke up, the first thing she wanted to do was call him because she knew she had missed his 40th birthday and wanted to tell him happy birthday.

After six weeks on a ventilator, Kilcline was taken off, and her tracheotomy was removed. From the end of May until Aug. 12 – Kilcline’s own 40th birthday – she spent stints at various hospitals, nursing homes, and in-patient rehabilitation centers where she continued to be treated and received physical therapy.

When she was released to go home on her birthday, her journey, in a way, was just beginning. She was still very weak. For the next two months, she had an in-home therapy service come through, along with an occupational therapist, physical therapist, nurse, and an aide.

Now, Kilcline continues to attend out-patient therapy through Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She’s still working on walking and doesn’t have movement in her left arm. She said her doctors initially thought she may have had a stroke but now believe it’s nerve damage. Her therapists, she said, believe she can make a full recovery – and she’s hoping to.

Kilcline was too sick during the early part of the pandemic to realize what was going on, and she’s had a lot to catch up on as for as how deadly COVID-19 has been. She’s also had time to realize that not everybody takes it seriously.

“Actually, I’m kind of mad at most of the people who don’t play it safe. It seems like there are a lot of people who just want to blow it off. It’s just nonsense. I’ve seen really old people that are way older than I am not wearing masks, and it’s just infuriating,” she said. “Put a mask on. Keep it on. Put it over your nose, or you’re going to get COVID.”

After going through all of this, Kilcline said she’s grateful for the care she received and that she was able to pull through. It left her with a different outlook on life.

“I just try to live each day to the fullest I can right now,” she said.

As for Paul, he's thankful his wife is still with him. Knowing how strong she is, he said it really wasn't too much of a surprise.