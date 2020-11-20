Widespread COVID outbreak reported at jail

The Howard County jail is experiencing a large outbreak of COVID-19 with hundreds of inmates testing positive for the virus.
This morning, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed that 236 inmates in the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first case, in an inmate worker, was confirmed in the jail last Thursday. On Friday, 23 inmates were tested for the virus, and 19 tested positive. That afternoon, Asher said he contacted the Indiana State Department of Health and requested its strike team come in and test all inmates, which was done on Monday, Nov. 16.
443 inmates were tested, while five refused testing. Jail officials still are waiting on test results for 85 inmates.
So far, 215 males have tested positive and 21 females.
In addition, 23 jail employees have tested positive, and eight are in quarantine. Asher said most staff since have recovered and returned to work.
No inmates have been hospitalized due to severe symptoms.