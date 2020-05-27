Who received funding from the city, county grant programs

A smattering of businesses received forgivable loans from the city and county, which launched programs in response to the economic shutdown. So who made the cut?
The businesses listed below garnered economic development income tax (EDIT) funds in the form of forgivable loans through either the city’s Kokomo StrongER Forgivable Loan Program or Howard County’s Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan Program. Both programs were launched to support local businesses that could demonstrate losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each program awarded businesses a $5,000 forgivable loan, with Kokomo’s program available to businesses within the city’s limits and the county’s open to applicants within Howard County but outside the city limits. The city made a total of $1 million available to its program, with the county putting $250,000 into the coffers of its loan program.
Kokomo StrongER program (Businesses with an asterisk were approved by the city but had not yet completed a program agreement with the city when the information was received by the Perspective.)
17th St Crab House LLC
20/20 Vision
A Lady's Place
A+ Nails
AA Auto Body, Inc.
Ace Automotive Service, Inc.
Ace Music Co. Inc.
Affordable Chiropractic
All Ways Plumbing LLC
Altered Ink
American Dream HiFi
Artie's Tenderloin
A-Team Restoration
Aurora Financial Strategies
Automotive Performance
Banner Flower House
Barlow's Barber Shop
Big Ben Coffee
Blackhawk Millwright
Blue Circle Shops
Bob Boruff Auto Sales
Brady Insurance Group LLC
Brandt's Heating
Breakfast House, Inc.
Buy 4 Less LLC
Calliope Hair Designs
Celebrations Banquet & Conference Center
ity of Firsts Adventure Park
*City of Firsts Fitness
City Tire LLC
Clifford Signs
Comic's Cubed, LLC
Cook McDoogal's LLC
Crazy Joe's Auto
CrossFit Kokomo
Custom Moves Real Estate Services LLC
Dabrowski Law Office
*Dance Elite
*Davis, MacDonald & White Law Firm, LLC
DeCleene Optometry
Designing Lines Salon and Spa
Doc's Detail Center
Doc's Pool Shed
Dos Molinos Mexican Grill
Echelbarger Precision Machining
Ellie's Beautique
E-Pro Auto Sales, LLC
Expressions Silkscreen Design Company
Fade Salon LLC
Fast Lane Auto Sales
Fired Arts Studio
FIT Kokomo
Flight Training Centers
Foxes Trail
Grand Design Hair Salon
Hair Care East
Hale & Associates
Headlines Styling Salon
Healing Hands Natural Therapy Melissa R. Amos
Healthy Horizons Pediatrics
Hide Out Pizza
Hi Mark
Hochstedler Commercial Flooring LLC
Holder Mattress Co., Inc
Hometown Mattress LLC
Horoho Printing Co., Inc.
Howard Clinic of Chiropractic LLC
Howard Print Shop
Hubbard Vision Care, LLC
Humble Home
Ideal Health & Wellness
Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo
Indiana Institute of Immunology Allergy & Asthma
Indulgence Bakery
J&J Trucking
J. Edwards Fine Chocolates
Jackson Station Hair Salon
Jamie's Soda Fountain
J D Transfer, Inc
Jeannie's Cleaners
Jeff's Barber Shop
Jerry's Barber Shop
Jessica Newton Photography
Julianno's
Ken's Collision Center
Kevin O'Keefe
Key Minds Home Care
Khadija Yarn Shop
Klings Computers
KMB Refrigeration & Electric
Kokomo Coffee Company LLC
Kokomo Cycling & Fitness
Kokomo Event & Conference Center
Kokomo Flipsters Inc.
Kokomo Perspective
Kokomo Pure Vapors Inc
Kokomo Smile Creations
Kokomo Toys and Collectibles
Kokomo Truck Store
Kokomotion USA Gymnastics
*Krush Hair & Nail Salon
Law office of Jason Pickett
Left Realm Tattoo Co
Lewis Window Cleaning
Lotus Hair Salon LLC
Lucky Indian Cuisine
Main Street Café
Marble The Steakhouse
Margie's Sports & Therapeutic Massage
Marie's Car Wash
Martin Wrecker Services Inc
Marvin's Auto Parts & Service
Matthew Elkin, Attorney at Law
Mawr Design, Inc.
McCool's Flooring
McCord's Auto
Medical Service Laboratory
Meraki On Main LLC
Mercy Family Health Center, P.C.
Mid Central Trophy
121. Missy's Family Restaurant
MO Joe Coffee House
Moe's River Room
Monique's Boutique
Moore's Pie Shop
Motor Wise of Kokomo LLC
Nails #1
Ned's Corner Pub
North Central Outdoor Power
North End Tire & Auto
Oasis Counseling Center LLC
*One More Gym
Oscar's Pizza
Padfield's Auto Body and Paint Shop, Inc.
Palmers Jewelry Company
Patty Cake - A Children's Resale Shop, LLC
PF Hendricks LLC
Popcorn Café
Premier Auto Tint
Printcraft Press Inc.
Q Nails
Reed Signs, Inc.
Reflections Day Spa
Retherford Jewelry
Revive Salon LLC
Rhum Academy of Music
Salon 911 LLC
Serenity Massage & Skin Care
Shiny Penny LLC
Skinology
Solstice Art Gallery
Somethin' Good
Soremouth Tackle
Sound of Music
Spotless Commercial Cleaning
Standards Boutique
Star Nails
Stella's Saturday Lounge
Step N Stone, LLC
Stewarts Auto Options
Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Company
Store on the Corner
Studio Nails
Suburban Dermatology
Sunburst Salon & Day Spa, LLC
Sun City Tan
Sweet Peas Play Café LLC
*T&M Transmission and Automotive
Teresa's Therapeutic Massage
The Coterie
The Elbow Room
The Factory Kitchen + Bath Outlet
The Handle Bar
The Key Team
The Local BBQ LLC
The New Catalina Beauty Salon
The Outlet
*The Relax Place
The Zone Sports Complex
Timeless Aesthetic Injections
Tin Man Brewery
*TK Styles LLC
Tom Thumb Tavern, LLC
Tony's Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Top of the Line Auto Detail
Total Rethink LLC
Treasure Mart
Treasure Mart Antiques Mall
Trinity Breakthrough Coaching
*Triple T Contracting
True Realty
Ultimate Designs
Uniform Shop
Walt Moss Barber Shop
Warren's Auto Parts
What a Deal Motors
Wildcat Creek Golf Course
Williams Shoes
Yes Nails
You're in Control
Howard County Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan
A Better Enterprise
ADI Screen Printing
All Season’s General Contract
Alliance Excavating
Alliance Trucking
Bontrager Construction
Brock’s Guttering
Chippendale Golf Course
Circle Pizza
Dirt N Turf
Down ON Mainstreet
DREEM Nutrition
Etherington Farms
Etta’s Gooey Goodies
Farm Truck Photography
Flight Training Centers
Flodders Saw Mill
Frontline Logic
Green Acres Home Owners
GWP Stories
Hannah’s Transport
22. Heather Harbaugh Daycare
Hochstedler Energy Systems
Hollingsworth Sawmill
Hugh Wyrick Excavating
J&L Lantz Trucking Inc.
Joe’s Jerky
Key Homes
Legacy Barn
Main Line Art Design
Main Occasions
Martin’s Hardware
MDL Properties
Micro Systems Engineering
Mince’s Creatures
New London Tax Service
Nine2Five Salon
On Site Services
Parish Crossroads
Rodger’s Building Supply
Shelby Rooze Photography
hepherd Brothers
Spec1 Inspection Services
Stellhorn Home Improvement
Sutton’s Towing
TDI Digital
Verdels Graphics
Wildcat Mechanical
Wooden Nickel Styling Salon