Who received funding from the city, county grant programs

A smattering of businesses received forgivable loans from the city and county, which launched programs in response to the economic shutdown. So who made the cut?

The businesses listed below garnered economic development income tax (EDIT) funds in the form of forgivable loans through either the city’s Kokomo StrongER Forgivable Loan Program or Howard County’s Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan Program. Both programs were launched to support local businesses that could demonstrate losses in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each program awarded businesses a $5,000 forgivable loan, with Kokomo’s program available to businesses within the city’s limits and the county’s open to applicants within Howard County but outside the city limits. The city made a total of $1 million available to its program, with the county putting $250,000 into the coffers of its loan program.

Kokomo StrongER program (Businesses with an asterisk were approved by the city but had not yet completed a program agreement with the city when the information was received by the Perspective.)

17th St Crab House LLC

20/20 Vision

A Lady's Place

A+ Nails

AA Auto Body, Inc.

Ace Automotive Service, Inc.

Ace Music Co. Inc.

Affordable Chiropractic

All Ways Plumbing LLC

Altered Ink

American Dream HiFi

Artie's Tenderloin

A-Team Restoration

Aurora Financial Strategies

Automotive Performance

Banner Flower House

Barlow's Barber Shop

Big Ben Coffee

Blackhawk Millwright

Blue Circle Shops

Bob Boruff Auto Sales

Brady Insurance Group LLC

Brandt's Heating

Breakfast House, Inc.

Buy 4 Less LLC

Calliope Hair Designs

Celebrations Banquet & Conference Center

ity of Firsts Adventure Park

*City of Firsts Fitness

City Tire LLC

Clifford Signs

Comic's Cubed, LLC

Cook McDoogal's LLC

Crazy Joe's Auto

CrossFit Kokomo

Custom Moves Real Estate Services LLC

Dabrowski Law Office

*Dance Elite

*Davis, MacDonald & White Law Firm, LLC

DeCleene Optometry

Designing Lines Salon and Spa

Doc's Detail Center

Doc's Pool Shed

Dos Molinos Mexican Grill

Echelbarger Precision Machining

Ellie's Beautique

E-Pro Auto Sales, LLC

Expressions Silkscreen Design Company

Fade Salon LLC

Fast Lane Auto Sales

Fired Arts Studio

FIT Kokomo

Flight Training Centers

Foxes Trail

Grand Design Hair Salon

Hair Care East

Hale & Associates

Headlines Styling Salon

Healing Hands Natural Therapy Melissa R. Amos

Healthy Horizons Pediatrics

Hide Out Pizza

Hi Mark

Hochstedler Commercial Flooring LLC

Holder Mattress Co., Inc

Hometown Mattress LLC

Horoho Printing Co., Inc.

Howard Clinic of Chiropractic LLC

Howard Print Shop

Hubbard Vision Care, LLC

Humble Home

Ideal Health & Wellness

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo

Indiana Institute of Immunology Allergy & Asthma

Indulgence Bakery

J&J Trucking

J. Edwards Fine Chocolates

Jackson Station Hair Salon

Jamie's Soda Fountain

J D Transfer, Inc

Jeannie's Cleaners

Jeff's Barber Shop

Jerry's Barber Shop

Jessica Newton Photography

Julianno's

Ken's Collision Center

Kevin O'Keefe

Key Minds Home Care

Khadija Yarn Shop

Klings Computers

KMB Refrigeration & Electric

Kokomo Coffee Company LLC

Kokomo Cycling & Fitness

Kokomo Event & Conference Center

Kokomo Flipsters Inc.

Kokomo Perspective

Kokomo Pure Vapors Inc

Kokomo Smile Creations

Kokomo Toys and Collectibles

Kokomo Truck Store

Kokomotion USA Gymnastics

*Krush Hair & Nail Salon

Law office of Jason Pickett

Left Realm Tattoo Co

Lewis Window Cleaning

Lotus Hair Salon LLC

Lucky Indian Cuisine

Main Street Café

Marble The Steakhouse

Margie's Sports & Therapeutic Massage

Marie's Car Wash

Martin Wrecker Services Inc

Marvin's Auto Parts & Service

Matthew Elkin, Attorney at Law

Mawr Design, Inc.

McCool's Flooring

McCord's Auto

Medical Service Laboratory

Meraki On Main LLC

Mercy Family Health Center, P.C.

Mid Central Trophy

121. Missy's Family Restaurant

MO Joe Coffee House

Moe's River Room

Monique's Boutique

Moore's Pie Shop

Motor Wise of Kokomo LLC

Nails #1

Ned's Corner Pub

North Central Outdoor Power

North End Tire & Auto

Oasis Counseling Center LLC

*One More Gym

Oscar's Pizza

Padfield's Auto Body and Paint Shop, Inc.

Palmers Jewelry Company

Patty Cake - A Children's Resale Shop, LLC

PF Hendricks LLC

Popcorn Café

Premier Auto Tint

Printcraft Press Inc.

Q Nails

Reed Signs, Inc.

Reflections Day Spa

Retherford Jewelry

Revive Salon LLC

Rhum Academy of Music

Salon 911 LLC

Serenity Massage & Skin Care

Shiny Penny LLC

Skinology

Solstice Art Gallery

Somethin' Good

Soremouth Tackle

Sound of Music

Spotless Commercial Cleaning

Standards Boutique

Star Nails

Stella's Saturday Lounge

Step N Stone, LLC

Stewarts Auto Options

Stoney's Sourdough Pizza Company

Store on the Corner

Studio Nails

Suburban Dermatology

Sunburst Salon & Day Spa, LLC

Sun City Tan

Sweet Peas Play Café LLC

*T&M Transmission and Automotive

Teresa's Therapeutic Massage

The Coterie

The Elbow Room

The Factory Kitchen + Bath Outlet

The Handle Bar

The Key Team

The Local BBQ LLC

The New Catalina Beauty Salon

The Outlet

*The Relax Place

The Zone Sports Complex

Timeless Aesthetic Injections

Tin Man Brewery

*TK Styles LLC

Tom Thumb Tavern, LLC

Tony's Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Top of the Line Auto Detail

Total Rethink LLC

Treasure Mart

Treasure Mart Antiques Mall

Trinity Breakthrough Coaching

*Triple T Contracting

True Realty

Ultimate Designs

Uniform Shop

Walt Moss Barber Shop

Warren's Auto Parts

What a Deal Motors

Wildcat Creek Golf Course

Williams Shoes

Yes Nails

You're in Control

Howard County Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan

A Better Enterprise

ADI Screen Printing

All Season’s General Contract

Alliance Excavating

Alliance Trucking

Bontrager Construction

Brock’s Guttering

Chippendale Golf Course

Circle Pizza

Dirt N Turf

Down ON Mainstreet

DREEM Nutrition

Etherington Farms

Etta’s Gooey Goodies

Farm Truck Photography

Flight Training Centers

Flodders Saw Mill

Frontline Logic

Green Acres Home Owners

GWP Stories

Hannah’s Transport

22. Heather Harbaugh Daycare

Hochstedler Energy Systems

Hollingsworth Sawmill

Hugh Wyrick Excavating

J&L Lantz Trucking Inc.

Joe’s Jerky

Key Homes

Legacy Barn

Main Line Art Design

Main Occasions

Martin’s Hardware

MDL Properties

Micro Systems Engineering

Mince’s Creatures

New London Tax Service

Nine2Five Salon

On Site Services

Parish Crossroads

Rodger’s Building Supply

Shelby Rooze Photography

hepherd Brothers

Spec1 Inspection Services

Stellhorn Home Improvement

Sutton’s Towing

TDI Digital

Verdels Graphics

Wildcat Mechanical

Wooden Nickel Styling Salon