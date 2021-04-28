Where are the employees?

The local economy has come a long way from last year in terms of unemployment numbers, and yet numerous businesses are struggling to find employees.

In fact, unemployment has been trending downward this year, from 3,039 Howard County residents who were unemployed in February to 2,065 in March. So why are businesses struggling to not only hire employees but also retain them?

Dr. Alan Krabbenhoft, professor of economics and dean of the business school at Indiana University Kokomo, first pointed to a different labor statistic, the overall labor force in Howard County.

According to the latest numbers from the Department of Workforce and Development, the labor pool — which is the number of Howard County residents who are able to be employed — dropped in March to 34,613 from 35,813 in February. In March, 32,548 residents were employed, down from 32,744 in February.

The newly-unemployed individuals, Krabbenhoft said, most likely were working in unskilled labor — retail, food service, or manufacturing — that also get paid less.

Recent unemployment packages from various federal programs like the CARES Act have offered little incentive for people to return to work. The most recent stimulus legislation, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), includes another expansion of federal unemployment benefits. Qualifying individuals receive $300 per week, in addition to state unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.

“So, we've got another four months where these individuals (unskilled workforce employers) might have a fair bit of difficulty finding what might be considered to be traditionally low-skilled labor. Working in restaurants or working retail or working some of these other places is not necessarily a high-skill job. So therefore, you don't need to have a certain amount of education or a certain level of training, per se, in order to qualify,” he said.

Krabbenhoft said some people can make as much or more being unemployed than working fulltime, especially those making $10 or so an hour working a 40-hour workweek. Individuals on unemployment still break even or come out ahead, the professor said.

The extension to September for extra money in unemployment creates an overall incentive to simply not return to work for individuals, Krabbenhoft said.

“The economy needs them to work,” Krabbenhoft said. “But unfortunately, there's no incentive to work. Or there's a disincentive to actually go to work, at least for a period for the next at least four months for many of these jobs … I teach college kids that are usually sophomores, maybe some juniors. I always ask them as we're going through discussions on unemployment, and there's a good number of them that are making eight, nine, 10 bucks an hour (working), you know, and some of them are jealous of some of their classmates who might make 12 bucks an hour (in unemployment). But like I said, right now, 15 bucks an hour just barely makes it worthwhile to actually put in that 40-hour workweek.”

Hitting home

For Texas Roadhouse service manager Van Crawford, the struggle lies in keeping staff on payroll.

The restaurant, according to Crawford, has put extra emphasis on cross-training employees and even has begun to offer employee referrals, which, he said, have had some measure of success.

Calling it a “work ethic issue,” Crawford echoed Krabbenhoft’s sentiments; many employees simply make more money not working.

“They (Texas Roadhouse employees) get paid well. The servers make good money … just various reasons why they quit,” Crawford said. “To be honest, they make more money on unemployment than they do working here sometimes.”

Other businesses are having trouble simply finding viable candidates at all, even if they do apply.

Tammy McCartney, an assistant manager at Boulevard Liquor, said that though recent positions have been filled, it was a “struggle” because there was a lack of good applicants.

“We would get applications in, and the people, they just weren’t worthy to be employed here,” McCartney said. “[We’re] a liquor store, so you’d have ones that come in that have applications filled out that weren’t all the way filled out. You couldn’t hardly read them.”

A scramble in the near future

With the extension on unemployment set to end in September, Krabbenhoft said there may be a sort of “scramble” for individuals trying to rejoin the labor force, especially with the likelihood of increased vaccinations, restaurants and stores reopening to full capacity, and a returning sense of “normalcy.”

“So, I mean, I don't think it's going to be you're going to see 12 applicants for every one job, but I think that there will be a pretty significant boost in the number of individuals who are regularly applying for jobs, indeed, accepting the opportunities that exist out there,” Krabbenhoft said. “And that's assuming those businesses are still in a position where they can hire at the rate that they need to. And I don't mean by rates the dollar wage rate, but rather at the rate that they need to in order to keep their operations functional or open to capacity.”

Krabbenhoft also pointed to the possibility of a resurgence of jobs that might be had if the American Jobs Plan, a sweeping $2 trillion bill aimed at revamping a broad area of infrastructure and kick-starting the economy, passes.

The bill, in part, aims to provide jobs for massive infrastructure upgrades. And though many positions, for example, doing road work, won’t pay as well as others, Krabbenhoft said they are still jobs and could provide a shot of energy needed for the local economy.

“They're looking, in that instance, then to create a lot of new jobs in these particular areas, and you go on to any given construction site, the compensation rate for members on a construction site, building a road, will vary from those who are directing traffic or waving the flags or the stop signs, the whole works, which they have to have for safety reasons, and I’m thankful that they're there,” Krabbenhoft said. “But they're not getting paid at the same rate that someone who's laying or rolling asphalt is getting paid or who's driving heavy equipment because those are more skilled employees. But they're still jobs. And the idea being is that, as my dad used to say, ‘If you have to learn how to use the business end of a shovel, you'll still get paid.’”