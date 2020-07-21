Western offers remote learning option

In an effort to provide options for all families, Western School Corporation announced it will offering a remote learning option for families that don’t feel ready to send their students back to in-person classes.

The decision to add the option for the 2020-21 school year came after the corporation sent a survey to parents and guardians to gauge their feelings and comfort levels in regard to having their students return to school. Though WSC Superintendent Randy McCracken said the vast majority of respondents, around 85 to 90 percent, were in favor of their students returning to in-person classes, McCracken said the district didn’t want to leave any student behind.

“We’ve got to make sure that we are cognizant of different options that people have based on their comfort levels, and, ideally, we have to educate kids. We want to make sure that they’re not missing out on anything. So what we don’t want to have happen is just some choose not to send them at this point, and there’s not an option for us to continue their learning,” McCracken said.

Registration for the school year opened July 13, and all families were encouraged to register as normal. The families wishing to use the remote learning option then could choose that option. From there, McCracken said class schedules will be created based on the number of students using the remote option.

McCracken said the remote learning will be as structured and interactive as possible. For instance, elementary students learning virtually will begin lessons at 9 a.m., the time classes begin in-person at the school, and the remote teacher will be able to interact with the students in the virtual classroom.

However, McCracken said he knows all students won’t be able to begin with the rest of the students, as some may be in daycare or with grandparents. For that reason, all lessons will be recorded, and parents will be given support to help their child go over the lessons.

At the secondary level, McCracken said scheduling gets a little more complicated.

“We have so many students switching classes. We may have to do things just a little bit different. We have a program called Edmentum (an online learning program) that if we couldn’t get a student lined up with one of our actual classes, then they may have to go to that class,” he said.

McCracken said a lot was learned this past spring when the corporation moved entirely to remote learning due to the national shutdown of schools. Zoom proved valuable, and teachers found ways to make the remote learning experience educational and personable. One of the lessons teachers learned, he said, was that the more structure that could be provided, the better off the students and teachers were.

Lessons learned from spring will be taken into consideration when planning the virtual program for this school year. Having that system in place, too, will prove valuable should schools be shut down again, he said.

While the virtual learning option is available, McCracken hopes most families will choose to send their students back to school.

“We’re hoping that the majority choose on campus,” he said. “Students need to be back in school. There’s a lot of reasons they need to be back in school.”

One of those reasons, he said, was because virtual learning isn’t the best option for some students. He compared virtual learning to independent study courses in college. In those types of classes, some go above and beyond. Some do what’s required. And some don’t meet the minimum requirements, he said.

He saw that range with students in the spring during e-learning when schools were closed.

“We had some kids that were self-motivated and did a great job. We had others that didn’t do such a great job. And there were also those that needed to be with their teacher in order to learn, and the kids would even say that, ‘I’m struggling learning like this. I need to be in the classroom,’” he said. “In all situations, we want the students to take responsibility in some regard for their own learning, but depending on how motivated they are and how much support they need, remote learning may not be the best option for them.”

For students returning to classes, safety precautions have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On July 9, Western announced its extensive reopening plan, which was created by a “reopening task force” and aligned with the Indiana Department of Education’s reopening framework, as well as framework published by the Georgia Department of Education, information from the Howard County Health Department, and information from other Hoosier schools.

Part of that plan includes the requirement of students to wear masks whenever social distancing isn’t an option, such as on school buses, in hallways, in small group settings, and at the request of school personnel.

Changes also will be made to the classroom environment, with increased spacing between desks, desks facing in the same direction, assigned seating, and increased opportunities for student hygiene activities. There will be no field trips at the beginning of the school year, a decision that will be reassessed on a nine-week basis.

In addition, all students and employees will be required to self-screen daily before coming to school. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited from coming to school.

Despite all of the changes, McCracken hopes to see most of the students back at school this fall.

“I would much rather have all the students back, but I know that’s not everyone's wishes. So we have to look at what the next best option is for them,” McCracken said.