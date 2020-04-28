We Care declines to offer assistance amid pandemic

Despite declining revenues and apparent immediate need for several We Care beneficiaries, the We Care board said it will be waiting until the end of the year to provide financial assistance.

Every year, We Care donates a slew of funding to several nonprofits, which in turn provide valuable assistance to clients. These disbursements, which last year amounted to $415,000 distributed to six nonprofits, occur in December. While the economic shutdown rages on, organizations that, in part, rely upon We Care funding are suffering deep financial impacts as fund raisers are canceled due to the pandemic, and others are offering additional assistance to the community. But, We Care still will be waiting until the end of the year to provide its financial aid.

“As you know, We Care's mission is to provide Christmas to those in need during the Christmas season,” read a statement from the We Care Board of Directors. “We will be working closely with the organizations we provide funding to this upcoming season and provide additional funding should they see an increase in families registering for assistance. We pray that the economy will come back to a strong level; however we are prepared to provide additional funding to these organizations again this year as we have done in the past.”

That statement came in response to an inquiry asking if the nonprofit would be providing any community aid during the pandemic.

According to a press release issued last year, the nonprofit possessed a trust fund totaling $5,253,426 and distributed $415,000 across six nonprofits. These were Kokomo Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Goodfellows, Mental Health America, Bona Vista, and Kokomo Urban Outreach.

Some of these nonprofits are taking sizable hits during the pandemic.

Bona Vista, for example, announced the cancellation of one of its largest annual fund raisers, the Greatest Spectacle in Tasting. Similarly, Kokomo Rescue Mission has been offering additional assistance to the community at a time when unemployment rates are soaring. This includes the creation of a Grocery Sack Assistance program, which runs once a week. Kokomo Urban Outreach also has created a meal program for area youth that, before the schools shut down, relied upon school meals.

When asked if any financial assistance would be provided prior to the holiday season, the board responded, “At this time we plan to hold our annual fund raisers, which include the Trim-A-Tree Festival/Auction, Telethon, and Wrap-Up auction.”