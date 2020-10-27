We Care announces online auction

After announcing in August the cancellation of We Care’s longstanding telethon due to COVID-19, the board of the charity announced an alternative plan to fund raise this season.
This year, We Care will have an online auction that will run the traditional weekend of the telethon, Dec. 4 to 6. According to a Facebook post from the nonprofit, bidders will be able to view the items, read the descriptions, and bid during specific hours for each item. There also will be “live” segments that will be televised on Comcast during certain times televised on Comcast.
We Care volunteers will be taking donations beginning next week at the We Care building, located at 1700 E. Sycamore St.
The dates and times for drop-offs are as follows:
- Friday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Items that will not be accepted include exercise equipment, pianos, organs, used appliances large and small, used TVs, upholstered furniture, and entertainment centers.