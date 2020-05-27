Visitors bureau announces hospitality assistance program

The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau has created a new program to assist tourism industry partners in Howard County during the current health crisis.
The Hospitality Assistance Forgivable Loan Program was developed to provide financial relief through forgivable loans up to $5,000. These loans are available to lodging facilities, meeting facilities, and visitor attractions located in Howard County and directly affected by revenue loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherry Matlock, manager of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, said this program is intended to help these facilities and attractions sustain their local operations during this time of economic hardship.
“The CVB exists to promote visitor travel and the positive economic impact it creates for our community,” Matlock said. “This program provides support to those local businesses engaged in the tourism industry to help them through the current economic downturn.”
Charlie Sparks, president & CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said this program will provide critical support for the local economy.
“We need these businesses to be active and operating as the economy recovers,” Sparks said. “We appreciate the support of both the CVB board and the Howard County Council in taking the necessary action to enable us to move forward with this program.”
Qualifying businesses will have until June 30 to submit an application for the loan. For details on the program guidelines and to request an application, contact the Visitors Bureau at 765-457-6802 or information@visitkokomo.org.