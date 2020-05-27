VFW struggles amid gaming restrictions

Gaming is the lifeblood of VFW Post 1152, so when restrictions were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, gaming – and its corresponding revenue – came to a halt at the local post.

With restrictions on gaming not set to be lifted until July 4 as it stands now, Commander John Meeks doesn’t know if his post can make it.

“To be honest with you, the state is killing us. We’re not allowed to do any gaming at all,” Meeks said. “If we don’t have that, then we’re going to die.”

The commander said the restrictions couldn’t have come at a worse time. The post makes 50 percent of its annual income from February to the middle of May, Meeks said. On average, the post’s bingo games bring in approximately $10,000 per week. With the games halted now for eight weeks, Meeks estimated the post has lost $80,000 in revenue.

On top of it, the post recently had to renew its gaming license, which came with a $16,000 price tag.

So, last week, Meeks, with the help of area veterans, launched a campaign to raise $20,000, which Meeks said would help sustain the post until restrictions were lifted and gaming could resume. Meeks sold the post’s pickup truck for $9,500, and community donations poured in, amounting to around $5,500. Now, the commander is hoping to raise the remaining approximately $5,000 to hit the $20,000 goal.

During the shutdown, the post received the federal paycheck protection program forgivable loan, which Meeks said has been a “tremendous” help in keeping the post’s eight employees on staff and helping cover expenses.

Meeks said he has been in contact with the state’s gaming board and legislatures, and he said there was talk of gaming potentially being allowed at the start of Stage 4 on June 14.

“Right now, I think we can make it to the middle of June, but that July 4 date scares me to death,” he said. “We just need help from the state, but the powers to be don’t seem to want to budge any at this point in time.”

The commander was hopeful that when the restrictions loosened to allow gatherings of 25, and loosened further last week to allow gatherings of up to 100, that he would be able to bring in bingo players. Capacity in the post is 177, and he reduced seating down to 80. Still, no gaming was allowed.

The post’s bar and dine-in area is open currently to members and their families, and Meeks said everyone who comes into the building is screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The revenue from that, though, is low, and many members are older, at-risk, and staying home, he said.

Meeks said the situation has been frustrating.

“I just wonder, if we go under, who’s going to take our place?” he said.

The commander stressed that the post wasn’t just a bar. The post is known for its military rites ceremonies – they perform an average of 187 ceremonies a year – and it gives back to the community through sponsorships and scholarships, while assisting area veterans.

“I guess people don’t really know – and maybe that’s my fault – but we’re not just a bar. It’s a place for veterans to be among other veterans. It’s a brotherhood and a sisterhood,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where you were in combat, if you seen stuff, you’re going to bring it home. It’s kind of my therapy too.”

Those wanting to donate can drop off a check at VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., call the post at 765-452-1521, or contact them through Facebook.