Veterans crowdfund to bring Women’s Legacy Memorial to life

The Women’s Legacy Memorial soon will be set in stone, thanks to a $50,000 matching grant local veterans’ organizations received from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Now, the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp. (HCVMC) and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 28 are crowdfunding to raise $50,000 locally in order to receive the match. The money must be raised by June 8. If successful, the funds are the last bit needed to bring the memorial to life, according to Jerry Paul, president of the HCVMC and the project’s designer.

“We appreciate when people say, ‘We appreciate our veterans,’ but now we need you to appreciate us by stepping up and making a contribution,” said Paul.

Fund raising for the nearly $500,000 project has been in the works for almost five years, and Paul said he’s looking forward to it becoming a reality. He hopes to have the memorial installed on the courthouse square this summer.

The women’s memorial, Paul said, is long overdue. It pays tribute to the contributions of women from the past, present, and future, which Paul said often are overlooked and rarely honored in stone.

“It really acknowledges women’s achievements. It’s not a cure-all for our past and our marginalizing women, but it’s a teaching moment. We hope that not only is it going to be a beautiful addition to the courthouse, but it’s going to be something everybody will appreciate what we’re doing, recognizing women,” he said.

The memorial depicts three life-sized women: Rosie the Riveter, who represents the working woman; a woman of color modeled after the first female African-American fighter pilot in the history of the U.S. Air Force, Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell from Lafayette; and a modern-day female soldier with a musket and a prosthetic leg to symbolize the physical and emotional sacrifices of servicewomen.

The memorial recognizes the glass ceilings women must break through, Paul said, adding that Black women have to go through two glass ceilings.

“Think about what women have to go through. You have to push harder, and women of color, they have to get through the gender and the color. It’s so important for them to be recognized, and here you have a woman who was from immigrant parents who went on to be the first Black fighter pilot in the history of the Air Force. She’s from Lafayette. So when you say this is dedicated to the Hoosiers daughters of Indiana, you can’t get any more Hoosier than that,” Paul said.

Renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor, a resident artist at Idaho State University, was commissioned for the project. Victor is the only living artist to have three works in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. And he’s familiar with Kokomo. Victor was the artist behind the Blue/Gold Star Family Monument in Veterans Memorial Park that was installed in 2015.

Victor already has created the molds of the women for the monument, and Paul said they are "top-notch."

Many local businesses and organizations have jumped in to help bring the monument to life by taking on portions of the work. The bricklaying labor is being donated, said Paul, and Kokomo Area Career Center students in the welding program have created the metal fencing and will be creating the “Indiana” stone piece for the display.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Star Building Supply is providing the block, masonry product, cultured stone, and natural limestone at a reduced cost. Rob Alexander of Star Building Supply said his company is happy to help.

“I love what he’s doing for the community, and I believe in the project. We wanted to help out in the way we could,” said Alexander.

IBEW 873 is donating all of the electrical materials and labor. The project, according to Mike Young, business manager for the local, was one his organization immediately got behind.

"When Jerry Paul first spoke to me about the potential for a first-of-its-kind women’s veterans monument, I was immediately on board. The forward thinking of Mr. Paul in recognizing these ladies who have sacrificed for their country was a no-brainer for IBEW 873 to be involved," said Young. "We are excited that this monument is on the cusp of commencing."

Other businesses have contributed financially, like Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union and LeaderOne Financial. This year, LeaderOne Financial is donating $100 from the closing of every VA loan to the Women’s Legacy Memorial. Steve DeLon, vice president of LeaderOne, said the project was one he and Ryan Minick, the other vice president of LeaderOne, wanted to support.

“We were like, ‘We need to do something to try to help out.’ We thought, ‘Well, we do a lot of VA loans.’ So every time we close one, we’re just giving $100 back to the memorial fund,” said DeLon. “We thought this is a great way to give back to some veterans. We’re a veteran-friendly business, so we’re just trying to help them out.”

Paul thanked everyone who has helped with the project so far. Now, he’s calling on the community to help raise $50,000 by June 8 to receive the match, which comes as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program. The program began in 2016, and more than $4.5 million has been raised in public funds to support the projects with an additional $3.7 million in matching IHCDA funds.

Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $100,000.

“This project will help preserve the honor and legacy of women who have served in our military,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “We are pleased to partner with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 28 to bring this beautiful new memorial plaza to Kokomo.”

As of Monday, $5,673 of the $50,000 goal had been raised online.

Donations can be made online at www.patronicity.com/womensmemorial. Donations also can be made by mailing checks payable to DAV Chapter 28, 3706 S. Lafountain St. Suite C, Kokomo, Indiana, 46902 with “memorial” written in the memo.