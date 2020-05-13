Applications being taken for funding; deadline is May 26

United Way of Howard County has received funding that will be used locally to help with the COVID-19 response.

The nonprofit received$30,364 in Phase 37 to supplement existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county and $43,290 in CARES funding to support existing programs with added costs due to their COVID-19 response.

The selection was made by a national board that was chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of Northern America, The Salvation Army, and United Way worldwide.

A local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas.

The local board was made up of representatives from county government, labor organizations, United Way of Howard County, Salvation Army, the Jewish Federation, Catholic Charities, American Red Cross, and Coordinated Assistance Ministries.

Local ministry associations will determine how the funds awarded to Howard County agencies will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntarily nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs, and, if they are a private volunteer organization, have a voluntarily board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

United Way of Howard County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously with the Kokomo Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army, Advantage Housing, Gilead House, and Family Services Association of Howard County. The agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging to residents of Howard County.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds ca contact EFSP Staff Coordinator Cheryl Graham at 765-457-4357 ext. 320.

All applicants must have a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and a DUNS number. Applicants without these identifiers are encouraged to begin acquiring the numbers prior to notice of award receipt. Waiting until the award announcement could cause a delay in funding.

Applications can be found at www.unitedwayhoco.org or emailed by request. Send request for application to cgraham@unitedwayhoco.org with EFSP in the title. Deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday, May 26, at noon.