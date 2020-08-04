UCT, Greentown, Taylor Southeast leagues wrap up seasons

As the summer league seasons for UCT, Greentown, and Taylor Southeast come to an end, league presidents Chris Beatty, Troy Beachy, and Kirk Wiley reflect on the unusual year with shortened seasons, higher temperatures, and social distancing rules.

UCT

The UCT league finished up its season last week with a major league tournament at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Since there was no city tournament this season, UCT President Chris Beatty said the final tournament was like a mini city tournament to round out a great season.

Through obstacles and added caution, Beatty said the season went smoothly. To abide by COVID-19 guidelines, the concession stand was closed, fans were not permitted to sit on the bleachers near home plate, only in the outfield, and dugouts were extended to those bleachers to allow the players to spread out.

Once the players and families adapted to the new situation, there were no problems, according to Beatty.

“Once we got past the first week and parents realized they weren’t allowed to sit down there, then everything went really smooth and didn’t have any problems with that … So just overall, everything was really smooth, amazingly. I expected a little more chaos, I guess. It was really nice,” Beatty said.

Since four of the other leagues in the county canceled their seasons, a few outside teams joined UCT, including Kokomo Glass (Southside, Northwestern), Sunspot (Southside), Stoney’s Pizza (Southside), Ace of Trades (Southside), Mr. Fireworks (Northwestern), CJ’s Carwash (Northwestern), Clifford Signs (Southside), and Finch Exterior Solutions (Northside).

The league got its start in mid-June, much later than the typical start date in late-April. Having to play in summer versus spring seemed to be preferred, according to Beatty.

“I feel like everyone liked it more. I noticed playing down there in the past it’s always super cold at the beginning of the year. We had to deal with a lot more rain than we had to this year. So we had almost no rain-outs, which was really nice … I enjoyed it. I enjoyed the warmer weather, less rain. I would prefer that we played like this all the time,” Beatty said.

Local BBQ came out on top for the rookie league, finishing its season undefeated at 9-0. Mr. Fireworks finished out undefeated at 4-0 for the minor league. Kokomo Glass and Coke tied for first for the major league at 10-2.

A total of 49 home runs were hit out of the UCT park: Kameron Clark (7), Javionne Harris (6), Charlie Brewer (4), Brody Bagwell (3), Chase Dewitt (3), Greyson Miller (3), Liam Paden (3), Michael Arrick (2), Miles Cunningham (2), Berkley Henry (2), Tomas Anderson (1), Ayden Giles (1), Jaiden Harris (1), Sam Jones (1), Kingston Kirby (1), Grayson Kuefner (1), Collin Louks (1), Alex McKoon (1), Ethan Merrell (1), Kobi Moore (1), Henry Neher (1), Eli Roe (1), Hagen Smith (1), and Aiden Swope (1).

Beatty thanked coaches and board members for their hard work at making the season possible.

Greentown

The Greentown league will finish out its season this Saturday, Aug. 8. Although organizers were nervous about the COVID-19 concerns, Greentown President Troy Beachy said players and their families helped the season go smoothly and more relaxed.

Although teams were still competitive and wanted to win, Beachy said the atmosphere and mentality of those at the park were more focused on having fun and being grateful for the opportunity to play this season.

“It’s more relaxed. Of course teams still wanted to win, but it was more about getting the kids out there and playing this year and getting them a little bit of normalcy again,” Beachy said. “The feel of the season was different. It was later and shorter. It’s wasn’t so much about, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out and win this tournament.’ It’s, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have fun and play some ball.’”

Currently, Panda Vans sits in first place at 11-2 for the major league. Plevna Implement currently sits at first for the minor league at 7-3, with Barlow’s Barber Shop close behind at 7-4. Bill’s Lawn Service and Huston Electric are currently tied for first for the rookie league.

According to Beachy, this season has recorded more home runs than any previous season.

“We’ve hit more home runs this year over the fence than we have since the bats switched to the new USA bats. There hadn’t been very many home runs that hit out of the fence in year’s past. There was quite a few this year,” Beachy said.

Home run hitters for Greentown currently were: Caleb Miller (4), Abe Edwards (3), Trey Beachy (2), Jansen Richmond (1), Ryan Omen (1), Lincoln Mentis (1), and John Warren (1).

Beachy thanked parents, players, and coaches for their cooperation and positive attitudes.

Taylor Southeast

The Taylor Southeast league will finish out its season this Saturday, Aug. 8. After a COVID-19 scare early in the season, Taylor Southeast President Kirk Wiley said after matters were taken care of, and the remainder of the season went smoothly without problems.

Having to adjust to playing during a different season, Wiley said parents especially preferred playing in the heat of the summer than during the brisk spring months, and players mostly were itching for a chance to play.

“[Parents] were like, ‘We’ll take this weather all day over the coldness of April’ because we usually start the middle of April for the first weekend or two. Everyone’s all bundled up in sweatshirts and long pants. I think the kids have adjusted well. I think they were more than anything just excited to be able to come out and play,” Wiley said.

Currently, Herbst Pharmacy is sitting at 9-1 for the rookie league. Wiley said it was nice to see a new team on top of the chart.

“The rookie teams are kind of fickle. One year one team’s good, and then they lose somebody and then kind of sink to the bottom and the next team rises up and so on. So, it’s good to see some different blood at the top of the standings this year with Herbst. And they’re under a new, first-year manager, so it’s good to see him have some success his first year,” Wiley said.

Wiley said he was particularly glad the players on major league teams McGavic’s and MCT could have a season, especially the 12 year olds. The teams included Caleb Bentley, David Powell, Arivon Burks, Owen Collins, Slater Farmer, Jordan Cooper, A.J. Powell, Grayson Zehring, Elijah Mau, David Stewart, Jonoah Trueblood, Keyshawn Galloway, Keaton Wiley, Jacob Trueblood, Elijah Shutt, Zayden Lorenz, Zach Beining, Urijah Erb, Anthony Neal, and Brayden Boothby.

Wiley thanked board members for their extra help putting the season together and taking on more responsibilities to ensure the safety of players and families.

Up next…

Russiaville baseball league began its season late last week and will play its final games Oct. 8. Howard County softball league (Greentown, Kokomo, and Russiaville) also began its season late last week and will play its final games in the Russiaville tournament beginning Sept. 21.