Two new COVID deaths reported in county

Two more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deaths occurred on April 24 and April 29. Of the last six COVID deaths locally, two have occurred in a person between the ages of 30 and 39, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID in that age range to three, according to ISDH data.
Statewide, the ISDH today reported 801 new cases of the virus and 22 new deaths. Of those, 17 new cases and two deaths were in Howard County. Now, 10,063 residents have tested positive for COVID, and 222 have died from it.
Of the new cases, nine were variant cases, bringing the total to 2,669 variant cases detected in Indiana.
No new cases of MIS-C were detected. There have been 89 confirmed cases.
As of yesterday, hospitalizations statewide were at 788, down from 814 the day prior. 168 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 187 the day prior, and 75 were on ventilators, the same as the day prior.
There have been no local COVID hospitalizations or ICU admissions in Howard County this week.