Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ho. Co.

Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Howard County, bringing the total number of deaths to 63 since March 23.
Across the state, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 19 new deaths for a total of 2,524 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. An additional 193 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
ISDH has data for 57 of the deaths that have occurred in Howard County. One death is shown to have occurred in a local resident between the ages of 20 and 29. However, Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said this case still is under investigation, and a cause of death has yet to be determined.
In Howard County, cases remain at 580. Statewide, 314 new cases were reported for a total of 48,626 Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Eighteen people in Howard County have been tested for the virus since yesterday, for a total of 6,085 people locally who have been tested. Statewide, 530,075 Hoosiers have been tested, with a positive test rate of 9.2 percent.
Currently, 212 of the state's 2,414 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 1,202 beds are in use for non-COVID patients. 999 beds are available.
Of the state's 2,929 ventilators, 76 are in use for COVID patients, while 401 are in use for non-COVID patients. 2,451 are available.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 78 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.