Two new COVID-19 cases, one additional death reported in Howard County

Indiana State Department of Health reported today two more cases of COVID-19 in Howard County and one additional death, bringing the total to 83 cases and five deaths in the county.
715 new cases were reported throughout the state, for a total of 14,395 cases. There were 44 newly-reported deaths for a total of 785 Hoosier deaths. Of those, 87 were "presumptive positive" deaths.
In total, 79,774 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 559 residents have been tested with a 14.8 percent positive rate.
Starting today, the ISDH, in collaboration with Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI, is conducting a random COVID-19 sampling from Hoosiers at 10 mobile sites and eight fixed sites around the state. Howard County is home to one of those mobile sites. Read more here: http://kokomoperspective.com/covid-19/state-health-department-iu-to-take-random-covid-19-sampling-beginning-tomorrow/article_c3458f10-866c-11ea-aeab-5b3ae06aa533.html.
Yesterday, additional statistics were released by the ISDH on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Out of the total number of patients who have tested positive in Indiana, 9,402 cases were analyzed.
The study found that 2,580, or 27 percent, of those patients were hospitalized. Eighty percent of those hospitalized patients since have been discharged from the hospital. Six percent likely are still hospitalized, and 14 percent of those hospitalized were known to have died.
Of the 9,402 patients, 539, or 6 percent, have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
In the state, Cass County has the most cases per capita, at 83.8 cases per 10,000 residents. Howard County has 10.1 cases per 10,000 residents.