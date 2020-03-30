Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ho. Co, bringing total to 14

The Indiana State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County Monday, bringing the total to 14.
In addition, 270 other cases were reported throughout the state, raising the state total to 1,786. Three deaths were added in the last 24 hours for a total of 35 Hoosiers who have lost their lives to the virus, including one in Howard County.
Throughout the state, 11,658 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 9,830 that was reported Sunday.
Marion County remains the county with the most cases at 804. It's trailed by Hamilton County with 106 cases.