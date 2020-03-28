Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County; 255 new cases in state

UPDATE: Howard County has 11 confirmed cases, according to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. These numbers are not yet reflected on the Indiana State Department of Health website. In addition, around 200 tests in Howard County are outstanding. Two others have tested positive for COVID-19 who work in Howard County but live elsewhere.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County Saturday and 255 new cases total in the state.

Howard County now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,232 in the state. In addition, seven more Hoosiers have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 31.

There have been 10 deaths in Marion County, three deaths in Johnson County, two in Hendricks County, two in Franklin County and one death each in Lake County, St. Joseph County, Jasper County, Allen County, Tippecanoe County, Howard County, Madison County, Delaware County, Vigo County, Putnam County, Hancock County, Fayette County, Scott County, and Dearborn County.

Throughout the state, 8,407 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 6,936 that was reported Friday.

Top county tallies:

Marion County - 584

Lake County - 68

Hamilton County - 64

Johnson County - 52

Hendricks County - 36

St. Joseph County - 31

Decatur County - 30

Allen County - 23

Franklin County - 23

Hancock County - 19

Washington County - 18

Monroe County - 16

Ripley County - 15

Morgan County - 14

Floyd County - 13

Madison County - 12

Elkhart County - 11

Tippecanoe County - 11

Shelby County - 10

Jennings County - 10

Vander County - 10

All other Indiana counties have nine cases or fewer.