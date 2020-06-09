The Howard County Health Department today reported two more residents have died from COVID-19, and three more have tested positive.
Now, 44 Howard County residents have died from the virus since March 24, and 453 have tested positive.
Of the local deaths, the Indiana State Department of Health has data for 41 of the 44 cases. Of those, 23 have been age or older. Eight have been ages 70 to 79, while another eight have been age 60 to 69. One person age 50 to 59 has died, and one person age 40 to 49 has died.
Statewide, ISDH reported today 430 new cases and 23 new deaths. Now, 38,033 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,158 have died. Another 181 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
According to ISDH, 306 of the state's 2,529 ICU beds are in use with COVID patients, and 114 of the state's 3,002 ventilators are in use with COVID patients.
Recoveries
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 26,205 Hoosiers have recovered from the virus. In Howard County, 291 people have recovered while 162 cases still are active.