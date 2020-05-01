Two more Howard County residents die of COVID-19

Two more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to seven deaths.

The first local death was reported on March 24, and subsequent deaths occurred on April 1, April 4, April 5, April 24, April 29, and April 30.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health announced today 55 new deaths, including the two in Howard County, for a total of 1,062 Hoosier deaths. Another 113 have died who were "presumptive" positive for the virus, which was up six deaths from yesterday.

Currently, 189 Howard County residents have been confirmed to have the virus. (Yesterday, we reported there were 190 cases. One case now is attributed to a different county, as the person didn't reside in Howard County.)

The increase locally has been attributed to outbreaks at a local nursing home and at the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport where approximately 150 Howard County residents work.

Statewide, the ISDH today reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 18,630 Hoosiers who have been confirmed to have the virus.

In Cass County, which is home to Tyson Foods, 50 additional cases were confirmed for a total of 1,214 cases. The county has by far the highest per capita infection rate in the state, with 322.1 residents per 10,000 testing positive for the virus. The second-highest per capita rate in the state is Decatur County with 75.3 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

Howard County's per capita rate is 21.3 residents per 10,000 testing positive.

In total, 99,639 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, and 18.7 percent of tests have come back positive. In Howard County, 971 residents have been tested.

Today, Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to make an announcement regarding Indiana's stay-at-home orders, which are set to expire May 1.