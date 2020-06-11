Two more Howard County residents die of COVID-19, bringing total to 46

The Howard County Health Department reported two more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 46 deaths, and two more residents have tested positive for the virus since Tuesday.
The Indiana State Department of Health has demographics on 44 of the 46 Howard County deaths, and 25 have been age 80 or older. Eight have been ages 70 to 79, and nine have been ages 60 to 69. One person between the ages of 40 and 49 died, and one between ages 50 and 59 died.
Of those to die from the virus, 26 of the 44 deaths ISDH has data for have been men.
Now, 455 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus. According to Regenstrief Institute, 295 of those residents have recovered from the virus, while 160 cases remain positive.
Of those who have tested positive locally, 107 have visited the emergency room, 74 have been hospitalized, and 56 have been admitted to the ICU.
Statewide, ISDH reported today 449 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana and 25 new deaths. Now, 38,748 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,198 have died. Another 182 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Across the state, the Regenstrief Institute reported 27,337 recoveries, while 11,411 cases remain active.