Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Howard County; state total rises to 2,159

The Indiana State Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County Tuesday, bringing the total to 16, and 373 new cases in the state for a total of 2,159 who have tested positive for the virus.
Further, 14 addition Hoosiers have died from the virus in the last 24 hours for a total of 49 Hoosier deaths.
There has been one death in Howard County, 17 in Marion County, five in Lake County, four in Franklin County, three in Johnson County, two in Hancock County, and one each in St. Joseph County, Elkhart County, Allen County, Jasper County, Warren County, Tippecanoe County, Madison County, Delaware County, Vigo County, Putnam County, Hendricks County, Morgan County, Decatur County, Fayette County, Scott County, Ripley County, and Dearborn County.
Throughout the state, 13,373 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 11,658 that was reported Monday.
Marion County remains the county with the most cases at 964, up from 804 yesterday. It's trailed by Lake County with 146 cases.