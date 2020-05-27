Two former Lady Panthers graduate from IU Medical School, Dental School

Two former Western athletes from the class of 2012 graduated from Indiana University Medical and Dental Schools recently.

The two graduates, Elise (Briscoe) Porter and Nicole Rogers, both discussed their career journeys since they left Russiaville eight years ago.

Elise (Briscoe) Porter

Porter was a four-year soccer player, swimmer, and three-year track athlete for the Lady Panthers. Although she said she did not have any certain memories that stood out above the rest, she remembered the enjoyment she had spending time with her soccer teammates especially when the team would have annual sleepovers before the seasons started.

“Those were always a really fun time to get together and bond before the season started,” Porter said. “I remember, even as a freshman, the seniors would involve all of us. Even as a freshman we got to be included and really got to know the upperclassmen, and then that tradition continued on into my senior year.”

Ever since she could remember, Porter said medicine was something she’d been interested in. With her mother being a nurse, Porter learned about the field early on. Additionally, she always enjoyed the science classes she took in school, she said, and wanted a career where she could impact people and help them. She found medicine fit all the categories.

Coming from a family of Boilermakers, Porter continued the tradition of attending Purdue University for her undergrad degree, as both her parents and both older siblings did before her. Attending the university many times for football and basketball games, she felt the university was not only a place she felt comfortable but also a second home. With an excellent science program, Porter knew it would be the best place to begin her medical journey.

Wanting to stay in-state to be close to home, Porter chose Indiana University School of Medicine for her graduate degree. As one of the largest medical schools in the nation, she found the university provided her with multiple opportunities in her schooling.

“Because it’s so large, there’s so many different opportunities you can have and very diverse opportunities that they provide, from rural rotations to inner-city, downtown Indianapolis rotations,” Porter said.

For her first two years of medical school, Porter attended the Fort Wayne campus. The years were “trying,” according to Porter, especially near the end of her second year when she took a high-pressure board exam, similar to a standardized test, which dictated what programs she could apply to for residency in the future. Since the exam covered everything the students learned in the first two years, Porter said she studied approximately 14 hours each day for the exam.

After years of coursework and bookwork, Porter moved to Indianapolis for her last two years of medical school and began to see patients in the hospital. It was refreshing new way to learn, she said.

“Actually being able to see patients and interact with patients and learn from the physicians and the residents, I really enjoyed that. That was kind of a breath of fresh air going into third year,” Porter said.

During her final year, Porter spent time getting her application ready for residency and interviews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to finish her coursework early to graduate on April 15 in case she was needed on the frontlines.

“Fortunately, the hospitals in Indianapolis didn’t need as much help as they originally thought,” Porter said. “So I was not needed at the hospital, but a couple of my classmates did actually work … I felt a calling to help out the community in this time, but it was also a little scary knowing that I could be putting myself, as well as my husband, who lives with me, in harm’s danger if I were to work during this time.”

Expecting to have a “match day” in March to find out where she would begin her residency, Porter and her classmates did not experience the event with their fellow students. Additionally, their graduation ceremony was canceled.

Starting next month, Porter will begin her transitional year at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She will begin an internship specializing in anesthesiology in July 2021.

Nicole Rogers

A three-sport athlete at Western, Rogers played volleyball, basketball, and tennis for the Lady Panthers. With basketball as her main focus, she played year-round travel ball for years, along with four years in high school.

Eventually, she became Western’s all-time leading scorer and number four in Howard County’s 1,000-point club, finishing her high school career at 1,593 points.

Rogers’ basketball skills led her to a scholarship to play for Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis under the direction of Northwestern alum Austin Parkinson. Beginning her journey in the dental field, Rogers said having numerous coaches in her life has helped her adapt to other new teachers.

“I actually had a lot of coaches throughout the years, so I think that was really great for me because I learned how to adapt to a new coaching staff, which was kind of the environment in college. A lot of the assistant staff turns over every single year, being able to play for different personalities and coaching types,” Rogers said.

Growing up, Rogers was compared to her father a lot because of their similarities. Originally wanting to “do her own thing,” Rogers considered pursuing a career as a veterinarian or a medical doctor specializing in trauma. Although one day when she was home from college and her father, Dr. Don Rogers, needed an assistant in his office in the City of Firsts, she showed up to help and never looked back.

“I went in the office to help him, and I think being in there for 15 or 20 minutes, he had to keep telling me to get my head out of the way because he couldn’t see because I was just so enthralled with just everything that was going on and found that there’s a lot of creativity in dentistry. I still get that surgery aspect, and I just really kind of fell in love with it,” Rogers said.

Additionally, Rogers had a change of heart on how she viewed having the same career as her father.

“Now I’m really proud to be kind of be doing the same thing that my dad does. The thing that I think wanted to keep me away from it was actually I think what my favorite part about it is now, just being able to share that with him,” Rogers said.

After graduating from IUPUI, Rogers attended Indiana University Dental School, where her father also attended. The journey had a lot of ups and downs, she said, but she had a great supporting cast throughout it all. Rogers said she was thankful for a great group of friends at school, which she was able to lean on when she needed it. Like in sports, she said, the relationships built with teammates and classmates will help during the hard times.

Although her graduation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers said the faculty and staff at IU put together an exceptional virtual graduation for her and her classmates. She was disappointed she could not celebrate their accomplishments together; however, she had a small, private celebration with friends and family.

“We didn’t get our graduation party with just our class. We didn’t get to see each other on graduation day,” Rogers said. “I had some family and friends over that celebrated with me. I couldn’t be with my friends from school, [but] I was still with all the people that were there for me throughout the four years of school … It was definitely not what I expected, even after knowing it was going to be different.”

Changing her mind from specializing in oral surgery to periodontics, Rogers will be completing her three-year residency in the periodontal program at IU’s Indianapolis campus. Additionally, she will be fielding job offers and figuring out where to begin her practice. Since she attended at Midwest dental school, Rogers said she will likely end up in a Midwestern state to start her career.