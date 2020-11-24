Tuesday: 94 more cases of COVID added

Nearly 100 more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,702 new cases of the virus and 103 new deaths. Of those, 94 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Howard County's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 7.2 percent, while the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 21.8 percent.
The state's hospitalizations again reached a new high with 3,279 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus yesterday, up from 3,219 the day prior. Hospitalizations have been climbing since October.
This month in Howard County, hospitalizations already have quadrupled what they were in August and nearly doubled October's hospitalizations. Here's a look at local hospitalization data by month since July:
|Emergency room visits
|Hospitalizations
|ICU admits
|Hospital deaths
|July
|68
|31
|23
|5
|August
|68
|20
|20
|1
|September
|67
|36
|32
|3
|October
|100
|41
|26
|8
|November
|145
|81
|33
|9
Across Indiana, 24.4 percent of the state's 2,156 ICU beds are available, while 42.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,801 ventilators, 72.2 percent are available, while 11.6 percent are in use for COVID patients.
Indiana ranks 10th in the nation for the highest average number of cases in the last seven days at 6,322.4. California leads the nation with an average of 12,712.3 cases. Also in the top 10 are Indiana's neighbors, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio.