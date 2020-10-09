Trick-or-treat hours announced for Howard County

Trick-or-treat hours have been announced for Howard County.
Kokomo, Greentown, and Russiaville will have uniform hours for the 2020 Halloween holiday. The hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended guidelines.
“This is a highlight of the year for many people,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “With consideration to the pandemic, we want to ensure that people may participate in the safest manner possible.”
Howard County Board of Commissioners president Paul Wyman said the uniform hours serve an important purpose.
“By having the same trick-or-treat hours throughout our county, it will eliminate any confusion and help provide a safe, enjoyable experience for our children,” said Wyman.
Social distancing, face coverings, and seeking alternative celebrations are some of the ways the CDC suggests Halloween can be celebrated in a safe manner.