Tin Man transforms: Brewery to reopen as Sun King Taproom and Brewery, promises same vibes

Soon, the brewery nestled within the downtown historic train depot will get a new look, coupled with new beers on tap, but its owner is promising the taproom will maintain the feel that customers have grown to love.

Last week, it was announced that Tin Man Kokomo, which is operated by owner Amanda Lewton with Kokomo Brewing Company, would be partnering with the well-known Hoosier craft beer company Sun King. That partnership will result in the rebranding and reopening of Tin Man as Sun King Taproom and Brewery in July, bringing a new lineup of Sun King brews to the taproom, while also affording the local operation the flexibility to churn out small batches of unique flavors.

“They align with everything that I believe in, like their family values,” said Lewton. “They are an amazing group of people, and they adore their employees. They do a lot for the community. Our values are right in line, 100 percent, with everything that they do and their sense of giving back. For me, that’s like, oh to be able to take the taproom from here to here, which is what this year for me has been about. How do we go to the next level? This has just been a great stepping stone of resources because of their communications department and all of these things we can kind of tap into that they’ve already built and just make what we’ve created a little bit bigger, a little bit better, and just continue on the path that we wanted to do.”

According to Lewton, the move to transform Tin Man came about organically. When the local operation first opened in late 2016, it was locally owned by Lewton and contracted with Tin Man Evansville for branding and to sell some beers from the Evansville location. But, the Evansville location sold and eventually folded after the Kokomo operation opened, leaving Lewton without some of the resources she thought she would have to depend upon.

Lewton went on to form a professional relationship with the founders of Sun King, Dave Colt and Clay Robinson, seeking advice as Tin Man soldiered on.

“They’ve always been a resource, and they’ve always been a part of helping me get through this process, which has been great,” said Lewton. ”It was just a conversation that Dave and I had. I was talking about a brewer, and it was like, ‘You know, why don’t we just turn you into a Sun King?’”

Now, as the Sun King Taproom and Brewery, Lewton’s vision for the Kokomo operation is expanding. The local taproom will have access to Sun King’s core, seasonal, and specialty beers, but also will produce a host of small batch beers on-site. These will range from new beers that are reimaginings of flavors that were popular in the Tin Man Kokomo lineup, such as a mango IPA and imperial, as well as other wholly new offerings.

Similarly, the Kokomo operation also will have Sun King brews on tap that previously only were available in other Sun King taprooms.

“We can brew whatever we want to do,” said Lewton. “So if we decide to do a small batch of the cream, we can do that as well. It will be all noted on the board as ‘Kokomo small batch.’ You’ll know when you come in what it is we’ve done in-house, but we’ll also have all the package. Carry-out will be nice because you’ll be able to buy cans, and you will be able to get all those limited releases that you can’t get anywhere else.

“King’s Reserve will be released here. They do a lot of barrel-aged, and they do a lot of sours. They do a lot of unique things, but the only way you can get them is by going to the taproom … We’ll have access to all of that stuff too. It’s going to be the unique things, not only the Sun King core, which we’ll always have pour on, but also all of the unique things they do as well as what we do. With 24 lines, we can play with that a lot.”

According to Lewton, the transformation into a Sun King location will be gradual over the next few weeks, as Tin Man décor is replaced with Sun King branding. Some Sun King beers became available last week. But, the overall feel of the taproom will stay the same and maintain a family-friendly atmosphere with pets allowed and games on hand.

“I’ve told people throughout all of this we’re not going anywhere,” said Lewton. “It was never my plan. It was just, how do I pivot? How do I stay relevant and figure out a way to grow and be better at what it is we’re doing? Because I think our vision is right. I believe in everything we’ve tried to create, and none of that is going to change. Now it’s just going to be better. So yes, I’m beyond ecstatic.”