Thunder Fastpitch will be conducting open tryouts for its travel teams as listed below. If you are unable to attend at least one of the two tryout dates, you may contact Jim Clouse via e-mail (jrclouse@comcast.net), or by text message at 765-437-8904, to get set up for a private tryout.

Thunder Fastpitch is dedicated to provide players who are wanting to improve their skills, an affordable opportunity to play in competitive tournaments, attend clinics with college and professional softball players, provide quality coaching, and direct players to quality individualized instruction if wanted.

You will need to bring your own equipment to tryouts and will be required to fill out a player profile sheet upon arrival. Please bring a mask if you are uncomfortable without one. Please do not attend tryouts if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms.

Tryouts will be held at KGSL softball fields at 1203 N. Berkley Rd., in Kokomo. Please direct any questions you have to Clouse via e-mail or text at numbers provided above.

Aug. 8

10U - 1 p.m.

12U - 3 p.m.

14U - 5 p.m.

16U - 7 p.m.

18U - 7 p.m.

Aug. 9

10U - 9 a.m.

12U - 11 a.m.

14U - 1 p.m.

16U - 3 p.m.

18U - 5 p.m.