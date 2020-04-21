THS teachers connect with students using virtual classrooms

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools for the remainder of the academic year, Taylor School Corp. teachers are finding ways to make e-learning more personable to keep students connected and accountable for their attendance and classwork.

Typically, Taylor High School has one e-learning day each month, and teachers post assignments and lessons through platforms such as Canvas or Google Classroom. The changes in need for interaction with students during constant e-learning has prompted teachers to use a variety of virtual tools.

“The real workhorse has been Google Meet for our high school,” said Ross Rexing, a THS science teacher. “It has allowed us to talk with our students during virtual class and actually salvage this semester. It has been challenging, but I believe that we have risen to the occasion.”

Rexing also is employing short videos, PowerPoint presentations, and a new tool called Nearpod which allows him to create interactive assignments, take virtual field trips, give assessments, and allows students to collaborate with each other in real-time.

Carey Howerton, a math teacher at the high school, said that she was structuring mandatory meeting times for the students, and she was pleased to see they were anxious to attend class sessions.

“It is funny to see the students' siblings making faces in the background on their webcams or hearing their parents encourage them to pay attention,” said Howerton.

Howerton also interacts with her students via Google Meet in a similar way to how she did in the classroom.

“The students can hear me teach the lesson and can see everything I write as I write it … My goal has been to make this transition as absolutely seamless for the students as I possibly can. I want it to feel like we are in the classroom even though we are not,” Howerton said.

Some of the most challenging subjects to convert to online content have been the arts. Middle and high school band director Max Johnson has had to use creative tactics to provide a virtual band class.

“I have been looking at this unfortunate situation and asking the question, ‘What can I do now that would have been difficult in the classroom due to restraints such as travel and technology, class size, and rehearsal space, etc.?’ It has led me to really think creatively and outside the box,” he said.

Johnson acquired access to a platform called Smartmusic, which allows him to give his students an assignment to play along with pieces of music, record themselves online, and the program detects their notes and rhythms and assigns a grade. Johnson said he was able to set parameters for acceptable mistakes to make the assignments appropriate to the grade levels. The platform also allows students to create performance videos and has various other features.

Johnson also has sought assistance from his associates and colleagues to help students with their specific instruments every Thursday. Dubbed “Sectional with the Greats,” Johnson and his cohort of assistants holds Zoom meetings with each section of the band to help the students improve individually and as a group.

Jumping in to help have been the school’s two flute teachers, a professional flutist and college flute player; a principal oboist from an Indiana Symphony; a clarinetist; a saxophonist; a trumpeter; a trombonist, an Indiana fellow band director; a bass guitarist, a private teacher from the Sound of Music; an electric guitarist; and tuba players and baritonist; while Johnson covers percussion.

Despite how the class was working out well virtually, the band director said he missed his students in face-to-face classes.

“Every day that we are away from our kids is a day that we as teachers grieve a little. We miss the true in-person, connection and relationship-building that happens, just in the corky, fun conversations,” Johnson said.