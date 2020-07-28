Three new COVID deaths reported in Howard County

Three more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19 since July 22, according to the Howard County Health Department, bringing the total to 66 deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health has data for 63 of the 66 deaths, and 60.3 percent of those have been in people age 80 or older.

Locally, cases of the virus increased by seven since yesterday for a total of 758 residents who have tested positive for the virus.

Across the state, ISDH reported 809 new cases and 16 new deaths. Now, 63,678 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,725 have died. Another 199 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, Indiana hospital admissions and deaths are increasing, while positive tests, emergency visits, and ICU admits are categorized as inconclusive.

In Howard County, emergency room visits are categorized as inconclusive, while other categories are listed as decreasing. From July 8 to July 16, 11 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID. From July 17 to July 25, that number rose to 25.

In total, 165 Howard County residents, or nearly 25 percent of COVID-positive patients, have visited an emergency room. 108 patients have been hospitalized, and 76 have been admitted to an ICU.

Statewide, 716,809 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus. In Howard County, 8,411 have been tested. The number of tests being administered continues to trend upward both statewide and locally.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 71.2 percent of Hoosiers testing positive have recovered.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported Howard County's emergency room visits as increasing. This was based on yesterday's data from the Regenstrief Institute. Today, the institute lists Howard County as "inconclusive" in that category.)