Three new cases of COVID-19 in Howard County

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Howard County, according to the Howard County Health Department, bringing the total number of cases of 583.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 455 new cases and 15 new deaths. Now, 49,063 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,539 have died. Another 193 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Locally, 63 people have died from the virus.

In Howard County, there has been an increase in cases in July as compared to the beginning of June, though testing is down. From July 1 to 6, 37 cases were reported in Howard County, and 213 residents were tested. From June 1 to 6, 24 cases were reported, and 395 residents were tested.

However, July cases are down from the same dates in May. From May 1 to 6, 51 cases were reported, and 433 residents were tested.

Indiana is one of 25 counties in the state showing an increase in positive cases, according to the Regenstrief Institute.

Statewide, nearly a 25 percent of those who have tested positive have visited an emergency department, and 15.5 percent have been hospitalized. Just over 3 percent have been admitted to an ICU.

In Howard County, ICU admits are significantly higher than the state average at 11.2 percent. However, local emergency room visits and hospitalizations closely mirror the state averages, at 24.3 percent and 16.2 percent, respectively.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 78.3 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive have recovered.