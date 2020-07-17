Three more local cases of COVID-19 reported

After an uptick in COVID-19 cases were recorded in yesterday’s data release, Howard County picked up three more new cases of the novel coronavirus in today’s update.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, three more individuals tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Howard County to 639. No new deaths were recorded, with the county’s total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remaining at 64, according to the Howard County Health Department. No new deaths have been recorded since July 7

Regenstrief Institute also changed Howard County’s positive case trend from “increasing” to “inconclusive,” meaning that the number of positive cases was “indicating an uncertain pattern, neither increasing or decreasing.

But, the Regenstrief Institute continued to categorize the entire state as trending upward in the number of positive cases. Statewide, 747 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of cases to 54,813. Since July 13, each day has brought well over 600 new cases of the virus. There were also eight new deaths in today’s release of data from the state, bringing the total to 2,610 dead due to COVID-19 in Indiana.

The total number of individual tests administered, according to state data, is now at 604,635 with 9.1 percent of those being positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the Regenstrief Institute categorized Indiana as trending upward in positive tests, emergency visits, hospital admits, ICU admits, and deaths, but emergency visit and ICU admittance trends were changed to conclusive today. The institute’s latest figure for the recovery rate is 75.3 percent of cases, with 24.1 percent requiring emergency room visits, and 3.1 percent needing admittance to the ICU.

The state COVID-19 testing center remains open at the Kokomo Senior Center through at least July 31. Anyone can get tested at no cost. To register for testing, call 888-634-1116 or make an appointment online here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.