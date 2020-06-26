Three more Howard County residents test positive for COVID-19

Three more Howard County residents and 507 other Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 527 Howard County residents have tested positive. Statewide, there have been 44,140 cases of COVID-19 and 2,403 deaths. And another 192 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In the last two days, 1,033 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus. Indiana is ranked 18th in the nation for cases of COVID-19 and 14th for deaths from COVID-19.
According to the Regenstreif Institute, 33,036 Hoosiers have recovered for the virus, for a recovery rate of 77.3 percent.