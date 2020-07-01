Three more Ho. Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

Three more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 371 people total tested positive statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Now, 545 Howard County residents and 45,952 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus.
In addition, ISDH reported eight new deaths. Now, 2,456 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and 194 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. Sixty Howard County residents have died.
While cases of COVID-19 in Indiana aren't decreasing, they're not increasing, either. Thirty-six states saw recent increases in cases, while Indiana was one of 10 states where cases have stayed "mostly the same." The only states reporting decreases, according to the latest data, were Maryland, Rhode Island, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire.
Indiana ranks 18th for the total number of COVID-19 cases and 14th for the total number of deaths.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 78 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. Of those testing positive statewide, 15.9 percent have been hospitalized, 25.1 percent have visited an emergency room, and 3.3 percent have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
In Howard County, 5,688 people have been tested, up from yesterday's 5,655.