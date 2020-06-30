Three more Ho. Co. residents die of COVID-19

Three more Howard County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 60, according to the Howard County Health Department.
The majority of deaths have been in ages 80 and older, accounting for 58.9 percent of the deaths.
In addition, four more residents have tested positive for the virus for a total of 542. Locally, 5,655 residents have been tested, up from yesterday's 5,584.
Statewide, 385 new cases of the virus were reported and 16 new deaths. Now, 45,594 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 2,448 have died. Another 192 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. In total, 484,196 Hoosiers have been tested.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 77.7 percent of people who tested positive for the virus have recovered.