Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Howard County; cases increase to 331

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today three more COVID-19 deaths in Howard County, bringing the total to 17 residents who have died from the virus in less than two months.
Eight of the 17 deaths have been in people age 80 or older, while three deaths have been among ages 70 to 79, four deaths among ages 60 to 69, one death among ages 50 to 59, and one death among ages 40 to 49.
Thirteen of the deaths have been in men, while four were in women.
In addition, 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Howard County, bringing the total to 331 residents who have tested positive. 2,264 residents have been tested.
Statewide, 581 new cases were reported, along with 38 new deaths. Now, 29,274 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,716 have died. An additional 148 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive COVID-19 test on record.
Of the deaths statewide, 732 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
According to ISDH, 39 percent of the state's 2,594 ICU beds are available. Currently, 16.6 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 44.4 percent are in use for non-COVID patients. Of the state's 3,075 ventilators, 80.7 percent are available. Just over 6 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 12.9 percent are in use for non-COVID patients.