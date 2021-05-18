Three COVID deaths reported in county since last Sunday

Three more Howard County residents have died from COVID-19 since last Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The deaths occurred on May 9 and May 12, with two occurring on May 9. This makes a total of four COVID deaths this month. Now, 219 residents have died from the virus.
The majority of deaths locally have occurred in those age 80 and older (52.1 percent). One person between the ages of 30 and 39 has died from the virus, according to the ISDH, and 10 have died who were between the ages of 40 and 49.
Today, the ISDH reported 495 new cases of the virus and 21 new deaths. Of those, six cases and one death occurred in Howard County. Now, 1,007 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The state's all-tests seven-day positivity rate is 4.8 percent, and Howard County's is 6.1 percent.
As of yesterday, hospitalizations were at 814, and 182 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus. 78 were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,477 COVID variant cases have been detected in Indiana. The majority (2,008) are the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the UK. This is up from 1,884 variant cases since last Wednesday.