Test
Top Stories
- Brandi Jones Named RSC Player of the Week After Six-Stroke Victory
- Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 8
- Artsapalooza
- BREAKING: Western school board passes mask mandate
- Residents voice concerns over ARP spending plans
- JEFF KOVALESKI: Advice from a teacher’s teacher
- Boiling over with excitement
- BZA denies special exception for solar farm
Life in the Red: On radio, Frost says RB by committee likely to continue; updates facility project progress
If you think Markese Stepp has won Nebraska's starting running back job outright, think again. That's one topic Scott Frost addressed on the radio.
CNN's Miguel Marquez speaks to an unvaccinated Covid-19 patient who says he didn't pay attention to the coronavirus before he ended up in the hospital.
While promoting a boxing match on 9/11, former President Trump said he would choose to fight Joe Biden during an event to promote the match.
CNN's Lucy Kafanov visits Bakersfield, California, one of the bluest state's reddest counties, to talk to voters about the upcoming recall election.
Mary Quintanilla, a Facebook user with over 3,000 friends, says she's been in "Facebook jail" over a dozen times. Despite the temporary restrictions, Quintanilla continues to share and post misinformation. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sits down with Quintanilla and the two go through her Facebook …
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Holcomb Signs COVID-19 Executive Order
- Indiana health care system suspends nearly 300 employees for refusing COVID vaccine
- Hundreds of local students in quarantine
- Portage parents threaten to sue unless Tuesday's student mask mandate is lifted
- Daily Arrest Log- Sept. 3-6
- Man dies after shooting at Region hotel
- 4 Robinhood Penny Stocks to Watch Under $2 Right Now
- Court strikes down CDC evictions moratorium
- Daily Arrest Log - Sept. 1
- James A. Cockrell
Images
Videos
Gov. Eric Holcomb traveled to Camp Atterbury Thursday to meet individuals recently evacuated from Afghanistan who are being processed at the U.S. Army facility prior to resettlement across the country.
Starting Thursday, Arizonans can bet on sports legally. You have questions; we have answers:
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, AD Dave Heeke hope for 'unbelievable experience' in Saturday's home opener
Jedd Fisch has big and bold game day traditions planned at Arizona Stadium. But there's one he has at the top of that list: Winning.
Carrie on the trip to Las Vegas, conference expansion and a visit to the U.S. Open.
The Huskers, well aware of early upsets in college football season, are 'prepped for a battle' against Buffalo
There’s not really much of a chance that a team like Nebraska overlooks a team like Buffalo just because one is in the Big Ten and the other doesn't.
National
Expecting ‘growing pains,’ Packers set to start season with two rookie linemen for first time since 2006
Second-rounder Josh Myers will start at center as expected and fourth-rounder Royce Newman wins one of the guard jobs — likely on the right side.
Watch Now: Arizona AD Dave Heeke discusses fan policies for Wildcats' home opener against San Diego State
UA athletic director Dave Heeke addressed what fans can expect in terms of COVID-19 policies, when they attend Arizona's home opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
'Something to prove': Montana State center, Bozeman grad Justus Perkins showing he belongs at Division I level
Just when Justus Perkins thought he was standing out, he was proven wrong.