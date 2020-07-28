Teen scores 26 on Chippendale’s front-nine

Much to his surprise, Western senior Kyle Sanders scored a personal best of 26, 10-under par, at Chippendale Golf Course on the front-nine holes on Wednesday, July 15.

Sanders’ previous personal best on the front-nine of his home course was 31, five-under par. After shooting a birdie on the first hole, followed by an eagle at hole two of the game, he started to have a feeling that the day might end up better than expected.

“Hole-two is one of the larger greens on the course, and it’s very undulating. I was at the front of the green, and the pin was at the back of the green. I was putting for eagle. It was about 90-feet. And I hit it, and I was like, ‘OK, today might be a special day’,” Sanders said.

Sanders hit a 25-footer on hole-three for a birdie, parred on hole-four, and birdied again on holes five, six, and seven, almost chipping in for an eagle on hole-six. Sanders said he felt like he was daydreaming when he realized he was seven-under for seven holes, and his friends also couldn’t believe how well he was scoring.

“I was kind of lost. I was on cloud-nine daydreaming it felt like,” Sanders said. “The guys that I was playing with were bewildered by the fact that I was playing so well because I don’t always shoot five-, six-under on the front-nine. I’m always around even-par.”

On hole eight, Sanders again almost chipped in for an eagle, still scoring a birdie. By hole nine, he took the first swing, leaving him about 12 feet from the hole. Stepping up to putt, Sanders said he was shaking as he held the putter for the final shot of the front-nine as the ball barely trickled in.

Sanders and his friends were so excited about his success of the first nine holes after not playing well lately, and it was difficult for him to go play the back-nine after such a good start, he said.

“I realized I had to go play the back-nine and couldn’t really do that because I was so excited and still bewildered by that fact that I hit so many putts and made that many birdies,” Sanders said. “It was really exciting just to feel that, to feel that good on the golf course. And I haven’t felt that in a while. I kind of struggled with my golf game recently. It was really cool to feel that.”

Sanders shot a 38 on the back-nine, one-over par, ending his 18 holes with a total score of 64. He played the course on the white tees, which were the regular men’s tees.

After Sanders talked to Chippendale’s golf pro Jim Humphrey, Humphrey believed someone shot a 65 from the back blue tees, or tips, so he “somewhat” broke the record, according to Sanders.

After the cancelation of his junior golf season due to COVID-19, Sanders said it affected him mentally, knowing the team would have been quite talented with the four seniors in the starting five. Although he was disappointed, he realized he had tournaments in the summer to look forward to and practiced on the course after restrictions were lifted.

“I really had to focus on getting my mindset right to get out and practice, to go out and work on the things that I needed to work on to better my game because I knew I couldn’t go back and change the pandemic to where we could’ve played our golf season in the spring,” Sanders said.

Knowing his senior golf season will be a rebuilding year for the Western golf program, Sanders said, in the meantime, he has encouraged the underclassmen to work on their golf games this summer.

Although he has not committed to a college yet, Sanders said it was “highly probable” he will attend Indiana Wesleyan University to continue his academic and athletic careers next fall.