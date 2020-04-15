Due to the virus, changes in the Taylor scholarship program have been made.
The 12 delegates to Boys and Girls State have been notified that the American Legion and Legion Auxiliary have had to drop the June sessions at Trine in Angola.
The following scholarships deadlines have been extended to a later date: Dr. Gohil Family, Class of '70, Sellers Basic, Internship, and Non-Traditional, Sgt. Brad Atwell, Elizabeth Karavitis English , Mary Wooldridge NHS, and Andy Fernung. The date will be announced when the quarantine has been lifted.
Seniors with questions about current applications in the March Scholarship Bulletin may contact Scholarship Coordinator Charles Short at cshort@taylor.k12.in.us or call 453-1340.