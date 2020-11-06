Taylor middle, high schools close due to COVID-19

After Taylor Elementary School closed on Tuesday due to COVID-19, schools officials announced this morning that the middle and high schools now also are closing due to the virus.
The schools will be closed to face-to-face instruction until Thursday, Nov. 19.
"As of this morning, Friday, November 6, 2020, due to positive Covid-19 results for Middle/High School Food Service Staff, we need to close Taylor Middle and High School for fourteen (14) days," read a letter sent to Taylor families signed by Superintendent Christopher Smith. " ... Because we did not receive the positive test result until this morning, we were unable to share the information until now."
The middle and high schools released students at 10:05 a.m.
The elementary school is set to reopen to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to Eric Hartman, the transportation/safety director at Taylor School Corporation, the initial shutdown came as a result of a food service worker at the elementary school testing positive for the virus who had subsequent close contacts.
This week, Howard Elementary School closed for a two-week period, and Kokomo School Corporation schools were closed yesterday and today as contact tracing continues.