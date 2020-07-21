Taylor cancels alumni baseball game; first-ever golf scramble still on

Although the alumni baseball game was canceled for 2020, Taylor High School still will put on a first-ever golf scramble at the Kokomo Country Club this Sunday, July 26, to raise money for the school's baseball program.

Originally, the plan was to have an event-filled day with golf in the morning followed by baseball in the afternoon. However, due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, Titans Head Baseball Coach Kris Dill decided to cancel the afternoon baseball activities.

“We couldn’t work around circumstances because of people coming out and things of that nature. I felt like I needed to make the call now. There’s no reason to take any chances with COVID-19 affecting the community. It was just one of those things that was a tough decision, but I had to make it. We decided to take the safe route,” Dill said.

Typically, the baseball program has a fund raiser before and during the season, followed by a camp in the summer. Since the pandemic did not permit any kind of activities, the Titans had not raised any money for the baseball program. Knowing a lot of people in the community who love to golf and requiring no work by the baseball players, Dill said a golf outing seemed like the right choice to raise funds.

“The situation is we’re going to use it as a fund raiser and supplement the fund raising that we missed out on. We’ll use all those funds to improve our facilities and the equipment that the kids use. It’s just an easy opportunity to raise some money for our program,” Dill said.

Currently, there are 18 teams signed up for the scramble, four players per team. Dill said organizers would like to see nearly 30 teams on the course, if possible. Those interested can pay with cash or check upon arrival, $100 per golfer.

Additionally, food and prizes will be provided. Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place teams as well as longest drives and closest to the pin shots. Although the outing was put in place to replace the usual fund raisers, Dill said he thinks the baseball program will continue to host a scramble every year.

“This is the first year we’re doing it, but we plan on doing it every year alongside the alumni baseball game. We really want to use it as an opportunity to … get our alumni together, but anybody in the community can play and just take a course that doesn’t necessarily have a bunch of tournaments on it that are open to the public. We thought that was advantageous,” Dill said.

Taylor baseball gear will be available for purchase at the event. Golfers should arrive by 8 a.m.