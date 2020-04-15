Normally, the coming months would represent something of a payday for local government, but instead public entities may find themselves tightening their collective belts.

As part of a litany of actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued an executive order affecting property taxes. While the original due date of May 11 remains in place for property taxes, a window has been established where counties are to waive penalties for payments made within 60 days after that due date. That window, local officials stressed, is likely to be helpful for those who are struggling financially during tough economic times. But, it creates uncertainty for local government.

The primary factor at play creating uncertainty is how many people will take advantage of the grace period, which may be affected by how long the pandemic and its associated restrictions remain in place or even dependent upon how many individual taxpayers take advantage of the government disbursements through the CARE Act to pay property taxes.

“(COVID-19) is impacting everything … I would think that if they get the money they are supposed to be getting, some people will go ahead and pay the taxes before July 15,” said Howard County Council President James Papacek. “But, again, I guess we don’t know what the people will do with the stimulus money, but a lot of them will probably have to use that for necessities like rent, mortgages, or something. We’ll just have to go with that. A lot of different people will probably have a lot of different circumstances depending upon how the individual is set with extra reserves they can pull from or something.”

Of course, a delay in property tax payments would mean counties may have to wait until they see their funding, which also would mean a consequential delay for other entities, such as schools or libraries.

To deal with that delay, which could create budget shortfalls depending upon how many file late, there are options on the table. For example, Howard County Government already has tightened its belt. With public meetings canceled, no departments have been allowed to request additional appropriations of the council. So, department heads are forced to work within their already-established budgets, said Papacek.

The idea of a loan for the government has been discussed, but officials stressed that this isn’t a necessity at this time.

“We don’t think we’ll have to get any loans if this virus would go away or if it would get less or if people could get back to work in the next month or six weeks,” said Howard County Auditor Martha Lake. “It’s going to be according to how the taxes come in. With that two-month extension with no penalty that will give a big break to a lot of businesses, but a lot of the smaller businesses are what I’m concerned with. The county thinks it can manage without getting a loan and probably play catch up to the end of the year. We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes.”

Similarly, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city is exploring potential ramifications of a delay.

Moore said his concern was with the larger businesses in the area. Some, such as FCA US, for example, have been shut down as a result of the pandemic. But, Moore said he had confidence in those businesses that contribute the lion’s share of local governments’ funding through taxes.

“All the larger employers and taxpayers in the county will be in the same boat,” said Moore. “So, knowing each one in their own rights does so much to support the community in different ways, I’m confident that they’ll give consideration to how they can maybe split the payments up or maybe do it in ways or find a way to still not harm the city and county and schools and such but still work within their financial constraints.”

As for precautions city government city government can take, Moore said it’s still too early to tell what may be needed in order to make up for potential delays in tax funding.

“I know there’s options from the state that are typically made available,” said Moore. “I believe in the past you can do requests for early disbursements from the projected fall revenues to make up. There’s options available with the state as well as through bonds and such, but with the pandemic the way it is and as innovative as the state’s becoming with other things, it wouldn’t surprise me that the governor from the state level tries to come up with another type of option or plan for municipalities due to the delay in receiving tax payments.”