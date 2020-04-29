I hear people say often in times of crisis or disaster how well Kokomo comes together. This pandemic is no exception. We have seen time and time again during the past month individuals and organizations step up and support those who need it the most. It just so happens that we are one of those people this time who need it the most.

Did you know we are the eighth-largest employer in Howard County? That we have more than 425 employees? That we serve more than 1,500 people? We have big needs. We have limited resources. That’s the bottom line. So, we count on you! And, many of you have stepped up in huge, sacrificial ways to make sure that we can still provide high-quality care, engaging activities, and protect our staff in the process. We don’t know how we will ever thank them enough.

So, I thought I would share them, and their contributions, with all of you. Please support those who have supported us during this time. While some may be individuals and not businesses you can frequent, feel free to give them a high five (when it’s OK to get within six feet of people again)!

It’s hard to know where to start, so I’m just going to dive in.

Main Street Café donated two full cases of gloves for our staff! They could have saved them for when they re-opened (and they are now back open!), but they opted to donate them to us instead. Amazing!

Then, Bridgeway Church knew we were putting together activity kits for the adults we serve in homes. So, as a congregation, they stepped up and purchased $3,000 worth of items to help us fill kits for eight weeks! Wow!

To go along with those activity kits, Northview Church Kokomo found some board games and card games and sent them our direction for additional entertainment. We’ve even had some individuals – like retired Bona Vista nurse Janet Ellison -- drop off craft supplies to help supplement when we ran low. Yeah!

We also had some amazing businesses step up to provide meals to our staff – Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union and The Wyman Group. They made it possible to provide meals from local restaurants Nonni’s Pizza (which has been hosting its own FUNdraisers on social media and donating to many local nonprofits) and Julianno’s to our persons served and staff on different occasions. They were so thankful to receive them, and we were so appreciative to be able to thank them for their work in that way! Kudos!

Our friends at Coca-Cola dropped off two full skids of Powerade at the beginning of this craziness, and we were so excited to share them with those we serve who are staying refreshed while staying home.

Around Easter, we decided to put together Easter baskets for the adults in our group homes. Since this hadn’t originally been in our budget, we reached out to Cardwell Built Construction and Ferguson Waterworks which, without hesitation, agreed to help. Humble Home let us assemble the baskets in their store and also helped provide some of the goodies. The baskets turned out amazing, and we were grateful to be able to make that happen on short notice.

Speaking of short notice, I’m sure you’ve seen people making homemade masks on social media. Those people are saints. Honestly. I can’t even sew a button on, so people who just decide one day to start making masks, I don’t even know how to relate to those people. They are next-level rockstars. Those who have donated them to our staff and persons served so far include: Trudie Hedrick, Peggy Rethlake, Monica Mathew, Nancy Doub, Rebecca Ellsworth, Greater Lafayette Sewing Masks Volunteer Group, and Stain on Main.

We even had a lady, Jillian Matteson, who is an independent consultant for Usborne books who hosted a party and was able to purchase 64 activity and coloring books for the adults we serve. I know how bored you all are, and our adults are just as bored. So these books go a long way in keeping them entertained.

As if all of those donations were not enough already, we reached out to our friends at United Way serving Howard & Tipton counties and the Community Foundation of Howard County which have been issuing grants to those who apply who have been impacted by COVID-19. We appreciate them and are thankful for their generosity which helped us provide more personal protective equipment and technology to provide access for those we serve to continue engaging in programming and connecting to their loved ones while sheltering in place at home.

But, this isn’t over. We aren’t “back to normal.” We don’t even know what that will look like anymore. I can guarantee it won’t look like what it did before COVID-19, though.

That’s why we still need you! We can’t provide services without your support. Whether that means you donate financially to help us help more people or whether you share our posts on social media to help generate awareness for our organization/those with special needs or whether you purchase items from our needs list and drop them off at our door to help lighten our load, all are important.

Not sure how to help? Follow us on social media – Facebook (@bonavistaprogramsinc), Twitter (@Bonavista_) and Instagram (@bonavistaprograms) – because we have exciting things coming up next week and we want you to join us. You can also visit bonavista.org and click the donate button to give a safe and secure donation online! As always, though, you can drop off or mail in a donation to 1220 E. Laguna St., Kokomo, IN 46902.