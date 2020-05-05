Each year, Bona Vista participates in Giving Tuesday. You may have read my articles about it in the past. Last year, we partnered with Lewis Cass High School and their Champions Together program for students with special needs. Giving Tuesday is mainly done via social media and is held the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November. So, why are we talking about it now?

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is launching #GivingTuesdayNOW on Tuesday, May 5. You may not get the newspaper before then, but that’s OK! It’s never too late to support us. If you are reading this on or before May 5, though, we hope you’ll join us in the fun, festivities, and financial fund raising!

First, let me start by saying that we cannot do this alone. Sure, we can post a lot of great content on social media and tell you why we think you should help us, but if it doesn’t move you to action then they weren’t really effective, right?

One of the very best ways I think we can do this is together! To make it successful, we want to find community champions, like yourself, to help! Many of you know our organization. You’ve met those we serve. You’ve come to our events. You know how hard we work. You know the misconceptions that people have about Bona Vista (and if you don’t, just ask me!). And, you know that we need the funds.

So, what would it mean for you to be a champion for us during #GivingTuesdayNOW? That’s just it – it’s totally up to you! Your willingness could mean going Facebook Live and talking about Bona Vista. Your participation could be challenging your friends to help you raise a financial goal you set. Your involvement could be interviewing someone you know who has used our services about how it impacted them. It could look any way you want it. That’s the beauty of it!

What happens if you’re reading this after May 5? Not much. That’s the day the national organization has declared #GivingTuesdayNOW. If it’s Wednesday, Thursday, or even Sunday when you read this and you want to help, it’s still OK! Our website will be open and accepting donations on whatever day you choose to support us. Our mailbox still will receive mail on days that aren’t declared national giving days. Our organization will still be very appreciative of your generosity regardless of the day.

What would your giving go toward? Oh, there’s not enough space in this newspaper to tell you all of the ways that we could use funds right now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we never stopped services. Sure, programming may look a little different in some areas, but we haven’t stopped caring and serving those we have the privilege to take care of for even one minute.

Need some examples? We are using teletherapy (via phones or tablets) for First Steps and outpatient speech, physical, occupational, and developmental therapy kiddos. We are providing activity kits for adults staying in our community living homes. We are offering eLearning for preschool children who can’t fall behind because they are going to kindergarten in the fall. We are passing out PPE (homemade and store-bought) to our staff and our clients. We are making sure that adults who live on their own are still receiving groceries, medication, and supplies they need without getting out. And, like I said, I could go on and on with all of the ways we could benefit from your generous resources.

We hope you’ll partner with us in some way during this campaign. Make sure to check out our social media to stay up-to-date! That is where we will be posting ways for you to get involved, showcasing some of our amazing adults, sharing stories from some of our board members, and so much more.

If you’re on Facebook type @bonavistaprogramsinc in the search bar. On Instagram, @bonavistaprograms and on Twitter @Bonavista_. Oh, and get ready because we are going to start posting some gems on Tik Tok soon, too (@bonavistaprograms).

Stay well and healthy until we can see you again – hopefully June 23 at our Disability Awareness Basketball Game at Memorial Gym (fingers crossed)!