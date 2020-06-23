Summer Concert Series brings music to Foster Park

For more than a decade, the Kokomo Summer Concert Series has drawn tens of thousands of people to Foster Park, and organizers are ensuring the show goes on this year.

The 2020 season, which was set to begin last month, has been delayed, but TA Weber, the series’ organizer, plans to still have a concert series this year – despite a late start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know I need it. I thrive off of watching live music and listening to live music. I think it would be just one more step toward that feeling of normalcy, even if we are sectioned off and even if we do recommend that you wear a mask,” Weber said. “Music is healing, and music is something that just puts joy in people’s hearts.”

Right now, the Kokomo Summer Concert Series is expected to kick off on July 25 and continue through September. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, Weber said he continues to make changes to the acts and dates, so right now, everything is tentative.

Weber updates the series website, kokomosummerseries.com, on a weekly basis, so those interested in the concert series are encouraged to visit the website regularly for the most up-to-date information.

The organizer said the city of Kokomo is fortunate to have such a great venue to host a concert series annually – and he said it’s a bonus that the concerts are free

“It’s an amazing opportunity for everyone. The fact that it’s free to anyone who wants to come down is even more of a bonus,” he said.

The series began in 2008 and has featured big-name national acts over the years. One of the biggest concerts to date was in 2015 when Bret Michaels, the former frontman of the band Poison and “Rock of Love” star, headlined the Haynes-Apperson Festival. He returned the following year as well.

“It was a sea of people. I couldn’t even imagine how many people were down there,” said Weber.

Other popular acts have included Here Come the Mummies, Smash Mouth, Walker Hayes, Average White Band, and David Cook.